This Set Story Jennifer Lawrence Shared About Talking To Robert Pattinson About Their Babies Is So Lovely

In regards to Hollywood set history, all sorts of subplots have gone on behind the actual film being made. Every corner of the industry has something, from SNL ’s iconic Cowbell skit to the crazy antics on horror flicks . Thankfully, there are plenty of pleasant anecdotes to counteract the zanier ones. And Jennifer Lawrence recalling how she and co-star of Die My Love, Robert Pattinson talked about their growing families is one of the latest sweeter ones.

The pair chatted with V Magazine about the now released 2025 movie schedule thriller/comedy, parenthood and how they found a special common ground. With the Twilight star being essentially brand new to being a father, it’s essentially what the two conversed about. And they continued to talk about their kids when Pattinson wasn’t commuting back home. As Lawrence said:

I mean, anybody who has young babies or kids knows that all you talk about is your babies and kids. So, that’s all Rob and I talked about, was our kids, and he had a newborn and was flying back and forth over the weekends to be with them.

Both stars have started their respective families within the past five years and bonded quickly over the newer chapter in their lives. Lawrence welcomed her first, Cy, in 2022 and just had her second earlier this year. Meanwhile Pattinson was preparing to become a dad just before filming started in 2024.

What a wonderful bond to have grown on such a starkly dark set that deals within the same world. If you haven’t seen the intense Die My Love trailer , the movie showcases a young couple’s relationship complexities after Grace (Lawrence) develops postpartum depression. It’s really kismet and lucky that the co-stars had something so bright to connect deeply over. That fact stands especially strong after Lawrence got candid about motherhood after the Cannes premiere .

In addition to the kiddo conversations being lovely and powerful anchors, I’m sure it helped Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson move past their first day on set awkwardness that included a dance lesson via their intimacy coordinator . I’m just so pleased for both of them having families, and talking about them while on set together, given the subject matter.

Related Story (Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures and Sony Pictures) Jennifer Lawrence Can't Get Over Robert Pattinson Saying He'd Return For A New Twilight Movie And Other Shenanigans In His Lie Detector Test

With that, the baby-forward chatter must’ve aided their performances because the buzz the title’s been receiving. The Hunger Games alum’s ‘unruly’ performance , for starters, has already garnered a lot of praise for her unpredictability and commitment. Pair that with Mubi, which distributed Coralie Fargeat's perfect body horror The Substance last year. But don’t forget Robert Pattinson’s been releasing hit after hit (and not even close to being done).

Mix it all together, and Die My Love is off to the races. Whenever I do brace myself to go see this, I know that I’ll be imagining Robert Pattinson returning to set after a weekend at home and filling Jennifer Lawrence in on all the fun the trio had. Mainly that's because I know that the loveliness behind the scenes will help me enjoy the dynamics onscreen more.