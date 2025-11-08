Jennifer Lawrence Can't Get Over Robert Pattinson Saying He'd Return For A New Twilight Movie And Other Shenanigans In His Lie Detector Test

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson have a new project on the 2025 movie schedule together, and if you were really into The Hunger Games and Twilight in the 2010s, this is a huge deal. While JLaw is going out of her way to make sure people know it's not a “Katniss and Edward fanfic” , of course, both franchises are coming up on their press tour. So, when they did a lie detector test together, a lot of funny moments ensued.

The pair of actors’ new movie is called Die My Love, and it’s been receiving high praise, particularly for Jennifer Lawrence’s “unruly presence”. But obviously, the elephant in the room between the dynamic duo is that they were the faces of two huge YA movie franchises. Here’s what happened when JLaw asked about more Twilight movies while her co-star was hooked up to a lie detector for Vanity Fair :

Jennifer Lawrence: "If [the Safdie Brothers] were gonna direct a new Twilight, would you do it?"

Robert Pattinson: "Oh, for sure."

Jennifer Lawrence: "I don’t think you should, but OK."

Robert Pattinson: "It’d be great. I like taking jobs off younger actors. I do. I want to play 17 Again. There’s a movie. Zac’s movie, 17 Again. I want to do 17 Again every year."

While Robert Pattinson was in the hot seat, Lawrence read off questions from the outlet along with some of her own. Just before this, she asked if he’d work with the Safdies after starring in their movie, Good Time. Then she asked about Twilight, which he was open to. It should be noted how unserious this interview was between Lawrence and Pattinson, and both actors were clearly goofing around while answering questions.

The Twilight movies returned to theaters last week in celebration of the book series’ 20th anniversary. There aren’t any more books to adapt from the novels, but there is reportedly an animated series coming to Netflix that's based on Midnight Sun . It’s not clear if Pattinson would only return to Twilight if the Safdies were behind it, but hearing his jokey reasoning for why he would come back is just purely hilarious. Here’s another funny bit from the interview:

Jennifer Lawrence: "I did think it was insane when you cold FaceTimed me, and I was like 'It’s crazy to cold FaceTime somebody,' and you were like ‘No, it’s Gen Z.’"

Robert Pattinson: "As in, I'm Gen Z."

Jennifer Lawrence: "You’re not Gen Z, you’re a millennial. How old are you? I believe that you believe that you’re Gen Z."

Robert Pattinson: "I am Gen Z."

Jennifer Lawrence: "What year were you born?"

Robert Pattinson: "It doesn’t matter."

A lot of funny shenanigans went on during this interview. Robert Pattinson also seemingly learned for the first time that Jennifer Lawrence auditioned for Twilight , and doesn’t regret not starring in the movie. He also asked her if she thought The Hunger Games was better than Twilight, and she said “no” without any detection of a lie. Check out the full thing here:

Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair - YouTube Watch On

These two are just so funny together. They apparently have become friends since starring in Die My Love together, and it shows. Die My Love is now playing in theaters.