How Taylor Swift's Mom Totally Played Matchmaker With Her And Travis Kelce

I have tons of questions about the Eras Tour that I was hoping The End of an Era would answer. Now, as it's tackled some of them, it’s also given us answers and stories I never expected. This includes Taylor Swift’s mom recalling how her daughter and Travis Kelce started dating, and it turns out that Andrea Swift was quite the matchmaker.

In the fourth episode of The End of an Era, which is now available to stream with a Disney+ subscription , Taylor and Andrea Swift were discussing how the dressing rooms they used for the tour were NFL locker rooms. That got them onto the topic of the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, and the start of Taylor and Travis’ relationship .

They discussed how, during the Eras show in Kansas City, some of Taylor’s cousins were taking photos in front of Kelce’s locker, but she had no idea who he was. Then, the iconic story of how he called her out on New Heights came up, and Andrea took over the conversation, saying:

I’m looking at the headlines and perusing around what’s on the internet, and I see that this guy came to [Taylor’s] show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you. And so, of course, I call up my resident expert on Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, I go ‘Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce.’

So, while Travis Kelce had a friendship bracelet and a dream, he also had Andrea Swift and her cousin in his corner. Continuing to tell this very sweet story, the pop star’s mom revealed what her family member told her about the Super Bowl champion, explaining:

And she goes, ‘Oh my God, he’s the nicest guy. And you know what? He really loves his mom.’ And I went ‘Ding, ding, ding, ding.’ Then I said, ‘Now, how in the world am I gonna get her to meet him or whatever?’

The conversation continued, with the "Lover" singer noting that she had never dated an athlete before. And while it’s not mentioned in this scene of the docuseries that’s airing on the 2025 TV schedule , it’s worth noting that she went through two breakups, one with actor Joe Alwyn and the other with The 1975’s Matty Healy, amid The Eras Tour .

Going back to what Taylor and Andrea were saying about Travis, the “So High School” singer explained that her mom really pitched him for her. In fact, Andrea was really moved by the friendship bracelet offer and pushed for the pop star to meet the football player. Here’s how that back and forth went:

Taylor: I'd been very non-athlete before, because I'm not one. And I've always just been like, 'Well, whatwould we talk about?' And so you call me up, like, with this tone of, like, 'Hey, so I know you're gonna not react well to this, but there's a guy.'

Andrea: He's really cute.

Taylor: You said something to the effect of like 'You gotta start doing something different.'

Andrea: Listen, it was so earnest. I thought it was the sweetest thing in the world that he came to your show. He brought you something from your world. To me, that really said a lot. So, I thought that was really sweet, and I liked it.

Taylor then said that on their first date, Kelce, who is now her fiancé , had to explain football to her as if it were “violent chess.” Now, she’s all in on the sport and her partner (of course). In a lot of ways, Andrea Swift was partially responsible for all this, as her daughter lovingly called her relationship “the greatest surprise of [her] life.”

