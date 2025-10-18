Jennifer Lopez Says Her New Netflix Rom-Com Is ‘Raunchy,’ And I Love The A+ Movies She Compared It To

There is potentially no one who works harder in Hollywood than Jennifer Lopez. The R&B singer-turned-major movie star has proven her range time and time again, from Selena to The Boy Next Door. Of course, fans also can't forget Lopez's repertoire of iconic romantic comedies, and she’s about to add another to the list. The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress recently wrapped her upcoming Netflix rom-com, Office Romance, which also stars Brett Goldstein, and I love the excellent movies she name-dropped to describe it.

We know this rom-com was written especially for JLo by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly of Ted Lasso, but we've yet to be given much context about the film. Despite the hype surrounding this flick, we really only have the title Office Romance to go off of, as there's no trailer yet. Thankfully, Lopez took pity on us during her interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, giving a little insight into her upcoming flick. After Cohen asked for another romantic comedy, she said:

I have one coming for you. We have a good one coming up…. It’s not the typical JLo rom-com that you are used to, like the sweet wholesomeness. It’s a little raunchy. It’s like the jokes are a little – think more like Knocked Up. You know what I mean? [There’s] Something About Mary.

Don’t get my hopes up JLo! A falling-off-the-bed-funny comedy like There’s Something About Mary leaves big shoes to fill, and I really hope she’s not overselling this upcoming Netflix project. Name dropping a Judd Apatow classic is also a tall order to fill. But, then again, the Marry Me actress is rom-com royalty, with her own list of classics to back up her tease.

However, she makes a good point. We’ve seen the Monster-In-Law actress do everything from a drama like Hustlers to wholesome, heartfelt romances like Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner. Nevertheless, fans have yet to really see her tackle a straight up raunchy comedy. Honestly, I think she’ll be great fit for that subsection of romantic comedies. I tend to find that even if Lopez's acting is not intentional, it still lands.

While the comedic element remains TBD, the Shotgun Wedding actress and Goldstein have on-screen (and apparently off-screen) chemistry locked down. Sources close to JLo claimed it was a non-stop flirt fest on set between the two leads, with Lopez even saying the All Of You actor delivered the best on-screen kiss she’s shared. When you look at who her leading men have been through the years, (Matthew McConaughey, Richard Gere and Josh Duhamel, to name a few), that’s saying something.

I'm not going to lie, Brett Goldstein’s accent and smolder would have me swooning through the read-through alone, and it seems I'm not the only one based on the photos below:

It makes me happy to know Jennifer Lopez had a fun time making this movie, and I'm eager to see what she and the cast bring to it. On screen, she deserves to be swept off her feet, while also giving into a bit of NSFW humor similar to Knocked Up and There's Something About Mary at the same time. I look forward to watching Office Romance when it likely drops sometime amid the 2026 movie schedule. Also, anyone planning to watch it should make sure they grab a Netflix subscription beforehand.