Jennifer Lawrence Gets Real On TikTok About Falling Not Once, But Twice During The Oscars: 'It Looked Fake'

Much to Jennifer Lawrence's chagrin, her fall up the stairs has become one of the most iconic moments in recent Oscars history. As the then-22-year-old actress was heading up to the podium to receive the Best Actress statuette for one of her best movies, Silver Linings Playbook, during the 85th Academy Awards in 2013, she memorably tripped on the hem of her big Dior ballgown. It was a misstep that sparked many a meme and solidified JLaw as one of Hollywood's most relatable stars. Now, she's reflecting on that moment and one other fall that happened the next year at the Academy Awards.

Lawrence had the chance to look back on the famous stumbles at this year's Academy Awards proceedings, where she presented the Oscar to one of the 2024 winners. Whilst chatting with the Oscars ambassador and her Chicken Shop Date paramour Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet, the interviewer jokingly asked the No Hard Feelings leading lady to offer up "tips for nominees to not fall up the stairs," Jen had this to say:

Well, yeah, just don't do that. You know I fell the next year, too? So then it just looked like I one hundred percent faked it...Oh, it was awful. I fell on a cone...an orange cone.

You can see the full interaction about the falls here:

Lawrence is referring to yet another mishap she had while attending the Academy Awards, this time in 2014 when she was nominated for her supporting work in American Hustle. While waving to fans from the red carpet outside Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, the actress tripped over a traffic cone and nearly fell to the ground. She told CNN at the time:

I tripped on a cone. They shouldn't have those laying around! I'm the same color as a cone, they can't do that!

Her back-to-back stumbles allegedly had people wondering if Lawrence's clumsiness was all merely a planned bit, but Jennifer has denounced those rumors in the decade since her win.

She previously revealed on the Absolutely Not Podcast what really went down back on that fateful 2013 Oscars night:

I was ready, I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech. I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I’m elated and I’m in shock… And then I fell, and it just erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now that I’m a little older fondly, but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive.

Though the stumble might still be a sore subject for the A-lister, she's offered up so many other lovably "extra" moments on the red carpet. This includes moments from other Oscar ceremonies too, from her viral encounter with Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson to that hilarious press conference she gave after winning Best Actress. If anything, these little falls made us all fall for JLaw even more.

We don't yet know what upcoming Jennifer Lawrence movies are coming down the pipeline or if she'll have anything show up on the 2024 movie schedule. However, here's hoping that she will always be asked back to the Oscars, so we can have even more relatable moments to fall for.