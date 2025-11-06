Jennifer Lawrence Says Everyone Is Swooning Over 'Katniss' Doing A Movie With 'Edward,' But It's Led Her To One Big Worry

Take a look at the careers of Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, and you see two very accomplished performers who have put forth some truly remarkable performances over the last few years. However, for many, Lawrence will always be The Hunger Games' Katniss Everdeen, and Robert Pattinson will always be Twilight’s Edward Cullen. This has put those fans in a very odd place now that the two are in a movie together for the first time.

How Fans Feel About Jennifer Lawrence And Robert Pattinson Making a Movie Together

The new project on the 2025 movie schedule , Die My Love, stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as a married couple, and while the film appears to be anything but romantic, following a woman dealing with a mental health crisis, that hasn’t stopped a lot of fans from geeking out more than a little over the fact that the movie stars “Katniss and Edward.” Comments on social media include…

resisting the urge to say KATNISS EVERDEEN AND EDWARD CULLEN CROSSOVER every time i see them promoting this movie - @katnissballad

Fuck it close enough, welcome back 2014 tumblr - @2ndsofSnow

katniss would hate edward - @lemonvampcat

seeing them together is crazy to me it feels quite like a dream like wdym im seeing edward cullen and katniss everdeen together - @cuntwexlerr

Both The Hunger Games and the Twilight movies were massive hits from the same era that were very much geared toward the same audience. So, it’s not exactly a shock to see the people who were in their audience having a good time over the news that two actors they grew up loving are finally working together.

Why Jennifer Lawrence Is Worried About Fans Going To See Die My Love

However, Jennifer Lawrence appears to perhaps be genuinely concerned with the possibility that people might go see Die My Love thinking they’re going to see “fanfic.” In an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Lawrence said she’s actually nervous that people might see the movie with that in mind, because they really won’t be happy. She said…

I’m very nervous that people are going to, like, sprint to the theater thinking it’s like Katniss and Edward fanfic and it’s not. It’s like a very idiosyncratic, poetic work of art. It’s great, but if you’re expecting fanfic, you’re going to be really disappointed.

I’m sure the volume of actual Katniss and Edward fanfic online is even bigger than I think, but this movie almost certainly isn’t in line with any of it. Based on the Die My Love trailer alone, the movie is going to be quite the emotional rough road as the characters played by Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson are going through a very difficult period in their relationship.

Die My Love may not be a romantic film, but it still looks like it could be a great one. Its release at this time of year is almost certainly because it’s believed the movie could be part of the awards conversation. Lawrence is already an Oscar winner, and while Robert Pattinson has put forth some stellar performances of late, he has yet to receive that level of nomination. Katniss and Edward may not be in love, but one or both of them could win some awards next year.