Dakota Johnson Was Finally Asked About The Fan Backlash To Her Many ‘Sexy’ Sheer Looks, And She Had A Four-Word Response

Dakota Johnson never shied away from embracing her sex appeal, first shown early in her career in the big movie The Social Network, as well as the Fifty Shades of Grey films. On the red carpet, however, she’s taken that confidence even further with her signature sheer fashions. When finally asked about the fan backlash to her many “sexy” see-through looks, Johnson had a four-word response that proves what a fashionista she is.

Plenty of actresses have dealt with backlash when showing off their sheer looks on the red carpet. Florence Pugh faced internet shaming after “freeing the nip” in her sheer pink Valentino dress, and equally horrible things were said to Zoë Kravitz after she wore a transparent Met Gala dress.

But just like those two stars were unapologetic about their sheer looks, Dakota Johnson isn’t too far away from that either. In her interview with Vogue Germany , the Splitsville actress was finally asked about whether she was afraid that her see-through red carpet choices would be seen as “too sexy” for anyone looking. Here was Johnson’s four-worded response that sums up her bold style perfectly:

I really don't care.

Nor should she! Each sheer look of Dakota Johnson speaks volumes about her confidence and elegance, which she clearly showcases with each red-carpet arrival. We first saw the Peanut Butter Falcon star’s fifty shades of sheer style with the black slip dress she wore at Gucci’s 2024 Cruise show.

The transparent trend made a comeback that fall with her gorgeous sheer knitted maxi dress, having Johnson look like a glam ‘70s queen. Most recently, the Materialists actress turned heads in the best way, wearing an electric blue ballgown that was the perfect balance of strength and grace. With how happy and effortlessly confident Johnson looks in each barely-there look, there’s no way the American actress is letting go of this sexy red carpet trend anytime soon.

The Austin native made it clear to Vogue Germany that her style choices are solely about self-expression and feeling comfortable. She continued to explain to the publication about why the sheer look is staying:

I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them. Sometimes those dresses look good on me. But there are also some we've tried on that didn't look good at all. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else. So if I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it! And it's fun to wear a sexy dress.

Absolutely! There’s nothing like looking at yourself in the mirror wearing a dress that feels like it was truly made for you. And if it’s a sexy ensemble, it says a lot about celebrating your body and embracing your personal style on your own terms.

Dakota Johnson may be receiving backlash for her many “sexy” sheer looks, like any other brave A-lister has. But as the BAFTA nominee said, she clearly doesn’t care. In reality, the talented actress requires no explanation for why she chooses to wear her sensual transparent dresses except that it’s “fun” and she feels “beautiful” donning them. With confidence like that, you can’t tear a trendsetter like Johnson down.