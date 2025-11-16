Jennifer Lawrence Gets Real About People Slamming Her Movies: ‘The Experience Only Adds To The Dread’

Jennifer Lawrence is back in the awards conversation with Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, but she’s not pretending the rollout is all red carpets and roses. In a new cover story and joint chat with her 2025 movie release co-star, Robert Pattinson, the Oscar winner talks candidly about the part of the job that never gets easier: releasing something you love into a loud, unpredictable world, only for people to slam it. It's an experience, she says, “only adds to the dread.”

Ramsay's film—a book-to-screen adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s novel—sees the Silver Linings Playbook star play Grace, a new mother in psychological freefall, with Pattinson portraying her husband, Jackson. During an interview with V Magazine, Lawrence digs into everything from improvising on set and cutting dialogue on the fly to the realities of portraying postpartum turmoil. It’s a revealing window into her process and why even a film she believes in can make the months before release feel like walking a tightrope. She shared:

Truly, so awful, and the experience only adds to the dread, because I've had so many experiences of working so hard on something, loving something so deeply, and then releasing it to the world, and the world just being like, ‘Boo! Hate you!’ It is so awful. And [yet] somehow, I read a script, I meet with the director, we get on set, we start doing it, and somehow I'm able to forget that this part of the process will happen. I mean, I'm very blessed and very lucky. But it's a very scary few months.

Jennifer Lawrence describes the creative cycle as falling in love with a script, building trust with a director, losing yourself in production and then the thud of handoff when the world gets a vote. That stress is amplified here by how personal Die My Love feels to her. Both Lawrence and Pattinson were both new parents while filming, and the former X-Men actress says she had to constantly separate her own instincts from Grace’s more volatile choices.

The 35-year-old Hollywood icon also talks about the gap between an insider’s confidence and the internet’s reality check—and how that disconnect can be baffling to the people closest to her. She continued:

My husband was so confused because he doesn't have as much experience with this stuff. So I was telling him about my anxiety, and he was like, ‘But the movie's incredible.’ And I was like, ‘I know, but that doesn't matter. People might not get it.’ And he was like, ‘But they're wrong.’ Like, as if that was supposed to make me feel better.

Even for an A-lister, release season is a leap of faith. For her part, Jennifer Lawrence calls herself “blessed and lucky,” but the fear never really leaves. That’s the cost of choosing challenging material—and why Die My Love may hit so hard.

Lynne Ramsay’s approach raised the stakes. Lawrence prepped a four-page dialogue scene as her character North Star, only for Ramsay to cut the lines on the day and lean into behavior over talk—precisely the kind of risk that can make a performance electric and the post-production wait excruciating. Pattinson, meanwhile, credits his co-star with shaping a more balanced on-screen relationship than in the novel, giving Jackson added presence and empathy.

Whether audiences rally behind it or not, Jennifer Lawrence is showing she’ll risk vulnerability—and has the nerve to do it again. Die My Love is now playing in theaters, so check local listings for showtimes.