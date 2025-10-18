It's Been A While Since Jennifer Lawrence Rocked A Red Carpet, But Her Black Side Cut Dress And Gorgeous Necklace Are Back In Form

Jennifer Lawrence is back, and in a big way. The Oscar-winning actress, who has famously become a lot more selective about her material, is back on the press circuit to promote her new buzzy film, Die, My Love alongside Robert Pattinson . While she made a glamorous appearance at The Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, even her press event appearances have been limited. However, she just stepped back out on the red carpet and looks absolutely stunning, reminding the world of the movie star that she is.

Lawrence made a rare appearance and walked the red carpet at the 69th BFI London Film Festival. She was attending the Headline gala for her unsettling Lynne Ramsay film that is already getting major awards buzz throughout festival season. She looked elegant and effortlessly chic, rocking a black Armani Privé couture dress with a deep side cut. You can see a photo of the look below:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The dress is obviously a gorgeous choice for the event, keeping things simple to highlight The Hunger Games alum’s silhouette. However, the one thing that may have had more star power than Jennifer Lawrence was her showstopping necklace. The piece was a gold Glenn Spiro necklace embellished with diamonds. The design almost resembled a spine, giving the look a spooky touch for the spooky season. You can see the front of the dress and said jewelry below:

(Image credit: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)

I love seeing Lawrence back doing appearances. Not only is she rocking some incredible fashion choices (did I mention how much I’m loving the hair?), but hopefully this means she’s going to be giving some interviews. This is where the movie star always shines, as she consistently has a hilarious anecdote to showcase her charisma and fun personality. She’s obviously grown since her debut as a young Hollywood starlet; however, what fans love about her is that she’s always stayed true to herself.

It’s also exciting to see Jennifer Lawrence back on the red carpet because it means she has something to promote. The American Hustle actress is one of our very best, and she notably has great taste when selecting projects. She gives a different, nuanced performance every time, and based on early reviews, Die, My Love is no exception. I personally can’t wait to see the film, and maybe this romantic, almost gothic dress and necklace combo teases the vibe of her latest silver screen performance.

You can see Die, My Love in select theaters on November 7, 2025. It is a highly anticipated film on the 2025 movie schedule , so make sure you check it out when you can. Fans of Jennifer Lawrence should also check out our feature on the best movies featuring the Silver Linings Playbook star .