JLO Weighs In On Whether She Might Marry Again After 3 Divorces And A New Relationship With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been a worldwide celebrity for decades, and her career isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. But one of the downsides to being an A-listers is that your personal life becomes public. Fans are super invested in JLO’s love life, and the multihyphenate recently weighed in on whether she’d marry again after her 3 divorces and new relationship with Ben Affleck.

The internet basically broke when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck publicly reunited, being photographed together on trips and locally. This was especially newsworthy since it came so shortly after her engagement to Alex Rodriguez fell through. Jenny from the block was recently asked about possibly wedding again in the future, to which she said:

I don’t know. Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%.

Well, there you have it. The self-described romantic wouldn’t put wedding bells out of the question for her future. This is sure to send all those Bennifer shippers into a frenzy, as JLO’s reunion with Affleck continues to turn heads. We’ll just have to wait and see if nuptials ever get on the table for the power couple.

Jennifer Lopez’ comments about marriage come from her recent appearance on Today while promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me. The movie sees a pop star played by Lopez who agrees to marry a stranger in the crowd (Owen Wilson) after a botched engagement with her boyfriend (Maluma). Obviously the conversation quickly turned to Lopez’ own love life, and the concept of walking down the aisle another time.

While Marry Me doesn’t arrive in theaters until February, Jennifer Lopez will continue making headlines for the foreseeable future thanks to her ongoing relationship with Ben Affleck. The two continue to be photographed with each other, in both public and private events. And fans truly can’t get enough of the two A-listers, especially so long after their infamous early 2000’s romance.

Of course, being half of a Hollywood power couple comes with its own challenges. On top of being on display for the public, both JLO and Ben Affleck have busy, thriving schedules . As such, they’ll have to spend some time away from each other while working on various film sets . Lopez’ love don’t cost a thing, but the duo are definitely making some paper at the moment.