Actress Jennifer Lopez has been a celebrity for decades now, and the public has been invested in her personal life during that time. She broke the internet when JLo and Ben Affleck got back together, and eventually got married in Vegas. They've since split up, and after she was seen out and about with her "hunky bodyguard," an insider talks what’s next in JLo's love life.

Back in August, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, following months of online speculation about the former couple. Bennifer hired a famous divorce lawyer and are seemingly trying to handle things outside of court, but fans are wondering if the A-listers will start dating soon. There's some discourse about JLo's hunky staff, and an anonymous insider spoke to Radar Online about those rumors, offering:

Everyone's buzzing about J.Lo and all the hot guys she has hired for her team, from the men on her security detail to her assistants. They are all suddenly extra handsome. No one is saying she's sleeping with them just yet – but she's certainly enjoying being doted on by hot guys. Maybe one of them will make the leap to boyfriend.

There you have it. It looks like those around the "Let's Get Loud" singer have noticed that the men Lopez have hired have gotten hotter since her split from Affleck. While they're not claiming she's been intimate with said hunks, she seemingly likes the attention. And really, who can blame her at this point?

Fans remain endlessly fascinated with JLo's personal life. I mean, who can forget lip readers trying to decipher he conversations with Ben Affleck? If she does get involved with someone from her staff, it wouldn't be the first time for Jennifer Lopez. After all, she famously dated two different backup dancers in the past. The same anonymous insider addressed this past, saying:

Obviously, past experiences haven't stopped her from doing it again. Right now, she's just enjoying some harmless fun. She's in a phase of rediscovering her confidence and independence

One can only imagine what Lopez is going through with her divorce from Ben Affleck, especially given the A-list couple's long history together. Add in how invested the public was in their reunion and split, and it would make sense if she needs a boost in confidence. After all, there have been countless memes over the years about JLo's romantic life.

Only time will tell how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce ultimately plays out. While the pair are continuing to coparent and aren't trying to take each other down at court, there are some major assets that complicate things... especially since they didn't have a prenup.

Both Affleck and Lopez are attached to a number of upcoming projects. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.