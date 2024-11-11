‘Did Somebody Say Hunky Bodyguard?’ JLo’s Fans Can’t Get Enough After Singer Is Spotted With A Handsome New Employee After Ben Affleck Split

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, just look at recent examples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But one pair that's made countless headlines in recent months is definitely Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are in the midst of a very public break-up. And JLo’s fans can’t get enough after the singer was spotted with a handsome new employee after the Affleck split, with one fan even tweeting "did somebody say hunky bodyguard?"

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in late August, and the pair have been working with a famous divorce lawyer to help settle without having to go to court. The public has been closely following both A-listers, which is why fans noticed when Lopez got a hunky new bodyguard. Check out one such image below:

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Someone cue The Bodyguard soundtrack, because this feels like it could be straight out of Whitney Houston's beloved movie. While this individual might simply be helping JLo feel safe while traveling, fans noticed his appearance online and he started going viral. Case in point: the following tweet which reads:

did somebody say hunky bodyguard https://t.co/pub8WDZZdb pic.twitter.com/YH8G8pBQdcNovember 9, 2024

While there's no indication that anything romantic is happening between Lopez and this bodyguard, fans can dream. For months this summer folks online debated about whether or not Lopez and Affleck were living separately, and noticed when they weren't wearing wedding rings.

Now we know the drama was real, and only time will tell if Bennifer ends up in court to work out their divorce... especially cuz they had no prenup in place. For now fans are freaking out about JLo's bodyguard, with folks online finding connections between The Bodyguard. As another tweet reads:

Ms. Lopez should only ever have a ridiculously attractive bodyguard with her (His name is now Farmer, like kevin costner in The Bodyguard)

Jennifer Lopez has a reputation for being a hopeless romantic, a concept which was explored in This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). While the relationship with her bodyguard is fictional at this point, fans are already shipping them. As another person posted:

We like him. He can stay.

I mean, what's not to love? He's keeping JLO safe and is a hunk of man. There are a ton of people thirsting online about this gentleman, with another notable response being:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ooofff hello mr bodyguard.

Relatable. While it's more than possible that we'll never see this bodyguard again, fans are clearly invested in the state of Lopez's romantic life post-divorce. Case in point: rumors swirled that JLo was having no strings fun with younger guys in the midst of her separation. But given the pressure of her career as well as the way the public has been obsessed with her breakup, can you blame her?

Despite their personal issues, JLo and Ben Affleck's new movie Unstoppable will get a limited theatrical release December 6th, before arriving on Amazon January 16th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.