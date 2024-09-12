Jennifer Lopez Trading Giant Mansion With Ben Affleck For Giant Mansion With Her Bad Self

The public has always been interested in celebrity couples, with some popular pairs being Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. But but few have made quite as many headlines lately as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are officially splitting up after months of online speculation. And it looks like JLo is trading a giant mansion with Affleck for a giant mansion with her bad self.

Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in late August, putting an end to Bennifer 2.0. But the pair still have some loose ends, such as trying to sell their mansion for $68 million. While that property is seemingly still on the market, TMZ is reporting that the pop singer/actress is in negotiations for a new pad. And it just happens to be a Hollywood staple that's reportedly $55 million.

Per this report, Jennifer Lopez is negotiating to buy a gorgeous Los Angeles mansion formerly owned by BCBG founder Max Azria. Not only that, but she's reportedly vying or a 45% discount for the 14 bedroom- mansion and its gardens. The outlet claims that she's trying to negotiate to $30 million to $39 million, which is a big drop from its listed price.

(Image credit: Nuyorican Productions/20th Century Studios)

This potential financial win stands in stark juxtaposition to the stories that has been coming out about Lopez and Affleck's finances as of late. First off, Bennifer is set to take a loss whenever they manage to sell the mansion they bought together, thanks to the money spent on updating the place. And the pair reportedly lost millions on JLo's This Is Me...Now: A Love Story (which is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription). We'll just have to see if Lopez gets this new crib on a discount, and gets a W in the money department.

Celebrity divorces can often be a messy situation, especially where money and assets are concerned. For instance, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce proceedings have lasted seven years thanks to disputes over custody and a winery they own together. Although some famous couples have managed to end things quickly and amicably, such as Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who settled their divorce in just one day.

While there's been no indication that JLo and Affleck are planning on feuding over money in court, only time will tell how things ultimately shake out between the former pair. One thing that's clear is that all eyes are on them during this break-up, which is no doubt a difficult thing to go through for a second time.

Personal lives aside, both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a number of upcoming movies coming down the line. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan on which project you might want to catch.