Is $68 Million Too Steep A Price Tag? Why Ben Affleck And JLo’s Mansion Has No Offers After More Than A Month On The Market

After months of speculation that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's decision to sell their mansion was a sign that they were headed for divorce, the singer has now officially filed to end their marriage . But as the couple — who, in an unusual turn, allegedly didn’t have a prenup — begin to divvy up their assets, the house remains a big issue, as there have been no offers on the massive property. Why isn’t anyone snatching up this estate? Is the $68 million price tag too steep?

It turns out that might be the case. Ben and Jen purchased the home for $60 million in 2023 but then poured a ton of money into renovating it. By listing the house at a higher price than they paid, it can be assumed they're trying to recoup as much as possible, but even so, they’re still looking at a huge financial loss .

That’s if they can even get someone to buy it. TMZ reports that there have been plenty of showings over the past month or so, but no serious offers have come in. There are a couple of reasons this might be happening. One is that it’s hard to justify an $8 million price increase after just a year, especially since the new owners would likely want to do their own flip on the house to meet their individual tastes.

You also have to consider that the pool of people looking for a home right now who can afford to pay over $60 million likely isn’t that big. It’s apparently also not a great time to buy, with interest rates being pretty high.

Whoever does take it off their hands — if and whenever that happens — will be purchasing a home that features 12 bedrooms and a whopping 24 bathrooms . Amenities include 15 fireplaces, a hair and nail salon inside of its own spa, a massage room, sauna, wine room, whiskey lounge and movie theater. The estate is double-gated, sits on 5 acres and includes a separate 5,000 square-foot sports facility.

According to the divorce filing, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez separated on April 26, and it wasn’t long after that the public became aware that the formerly rekindled couple were living separately. Ben and Jen’s relationship became the subject of constant scrutiny, as the two-time Oscar winner went on to move his belongings out while his estranged wife was out of the country and then purchased his own home.

Ben Affleck is now living in a 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home that he paid $20.5 million for, and he reportedly loves his new digs and is focusing on his children during this tough time. Jennifer Lopez has also supposedly been house hunting, and I’m sure we’re all intrigued to see where she lands.

In the meantime we’ll have to wait to see if the experts are right about their former family home sitting on the market for a while, or if there’s a buyer out there with $68 million to spare.