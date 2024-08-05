Ben Affleck Reportedly Wasn't Happy With JLo Telling Their Love Story In This Is Me... Now. Then They Lost Millions

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, just look at how many headlines were created with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that knows this all too well is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who have been making a ton of news lately due to alleged issues in their relationship. Affleck reportedly wasn't happy with JLo telling their love story in This Is Me... Now (which is streaming with an Amazon prime subscription). Then they allegedly lost millions

This Is Me... Now: A Love Story was a visual accompaniment to Lopez's new album. And while it's not considered one of JLo's best movies, it did succeed in going viral upon its release. Ben Affleck made a wild cameo in the project, but a report by The Daily Mail alleges that he wasn't too happy about it at the time. They estimated (and then took down) that the project got the pair £18 million, which is around $23 million in USD. While we should take this with a grain of salt, the outlet quoted an insider who claimed:

They lost £18 million and [it] ruined Ben's trust in her. Ben seeing her spread their love letters on a table for others to read [as she did onscreen] infuriated him. This is when he knew that she put fame above love.

Aside from any possible money lost, this report claims that Affleck was offended that the inner workings of his relationship with JLo was used as fodder to create the visual aspect of her album. And it probably didn't help that critics tore This Is Me... Now: A Love Story to shreds and called it cringe-worthy.

Fans have been dissecting every bit of information they can about Bennifer, who married in Vegas back in in the summer of 2022. The pair have yet to confirm a separation or the road to divorce, but Affleck and JLo have reportedly been living separately since May.

Aside from the sum of money the pair lost over This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, there is another big money pit that might have caused stress to the A-list couple: JLo and Affleck's wildly expensive mansion. They're trying to sell the house for more than they paid for, but will still end up losing money thanks to the work they put into the home.

Per the report by The Daily Mail, JLo's liquor brand Delola also caused tension within her marriage, with Affleck has well-known addiction issues. There certainly seems to be a lot going on between closed doors, and only time will tell if/when the couple actually decides to go public with their separation.

Professionally, both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are keeping busy with film projects.