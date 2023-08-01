Jennifer Lopez Wrapped Up Her Birthday Week With A ‘Lil Peek’ At Her Party With Ben Affleck And Their Kids
Jennifer Lopez turned 54, and shared a glimpse into her celebrations.
Jennifer Lopez has been a celebrity for decades now, thanks to her thriving career as both a pop star and actress. During this time the public has remained super invested in her personal life, including her various romantic relationships. JLo recently wrapped up her birthday week with a “lil peek” at her private party with Ben Affleck and their kids. Let’s break it all down.
JLo and Ben Affleck broke the internet when they got back together, eventually tying the knot in Las Vegas. Since then, Bennifer 2.0 has been blending their families, and recently purchased their forever home that can fit them all. Per Lopez’s newsletter On The JLo, that house served as the venue for her 54th birthday party. As she shared:
In the newsletter we can see quick video of JLo posing by the pool, looking absolutely stunning. Jennifer Lopez is known for being ageless, and 54 looks like it’s already off to a great start. What’s better than a pool party filled with your loved ones?
Outside of On The JLo, the Shotgun Wedding actress also shared some photos from her birthday celebrations on social media. Lopez posted an Instagram photo dump from the festivities to her whopping 250 million followers, check it out below:
Not gonna lie, this looks super fun. Smart money says plenty of JLo’s liquor brand Delola was there for her and her guests during the birthday party. Later in her newsletter, Lopez shared how much love she felt celebrating the big 5-4. As she put it:
While we all deserve love and happiness on our birthdays, we unfortunately can’t all celebrate in a glamorous mansion like Jennifer Lopez. Still, fans who have been following JLo’s life and career for all these years will no doubt be excited to see her so happy. Even though there are rumors that Bennifer goes through extensive couples therapy.
Aside from her personal happiness, Jennifer Lopez’s carer continues to thrive. She recently celebrated the release of The Mother on Netflix, and has a number of other projects in the works. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
