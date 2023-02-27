Viral TikTok Shows Off Moment JLo’s Face Filter Fails And Some Of Her Wrinkles Are Exposed

There are celebrities, and then there's Jennifer Lopez. The pop star/actress/producer has been an A-lister for decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Aside from her various talents, Jenny from the Block is also known for being basically ageless. Although a viral TikTok showed an off moment where JLo’s face filter fails, and some of her wrinkles are exposed. Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us.

In the era of social media and Facetune, the use of filters and editing on images is super common. We've all slapped a filter on to make sure our good side is showing, and it turns out that even the iconic Jennifer Lopez does the same. A viral video has been floating around TikTok which seemingly shows JLo's filter briefly deactivate, revealing some lines on her forehead. Check it out below:

Did you catch it? For just a moment it looks like the filter on Jennifer Lopez's camera stops working, revealing that she's got wrinkles just like so many of us. While this might not have been what JLo wanted to show to the world, it actually has the potential to be a relatable moment for the 53 year-old global superstar. And regardless, she continues to be #goals in the way she's aged.

Filter or not, Jennifer Lopez has absolutely radiant skin, and there are plenty of folks out there trying to get adopt any skincare methods she has. Luckily one can purchase a skin serum from the "On The Floor" singer herself called the That JLo Glow Serum. One of the serum's biggest ingredients is an olive oil extract, and it seems to be really getting the job done for the Grammy nominated powerhouse.

The above TikTok is making the rounds online, and is also getting a ton of responses. And the vast majority of them aren't criticizing Jennifer Lopez, but raising her up. Many of them talk about just how stunning she is at any age, such as:

All I see is she's gorgeous!

This TikTok is perhaps another example of the way that JLo has been watched closely by the public. She and Ben Affleck went viral while attending the Grammys weeks ago, where her new hubby was looking less than thrilled to be there. Experts even analyzed their body language and read Lopez's lips from the broadcast.

Aside from looking absolutely beautiful, Jennifer Lopez has also been making a ton of headlines lately thanks to both her professional and personal life. She broke the internet when getting back together with Ben Affleck, especially once they eventually tied the knot in Las Vegas. She recently celebrated the release of Shotgun Wedding, and has a deal with Netflix to produce and star in a variety of content. And that's not accounting for her ongoing status as a pop star. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.