Jennifer Lopez Talks Blending Families With Ben Affleck After Their Wedding

There are celebrity couples, and then there’s Bennifer 2.0. The public was shocked when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited over a decade after their famous split, and they broke the internet after getting married in Vegas last year. The two have changed quite a bit since their first relationship, becoming parents in the process. And Lopez recently spoke about blending families with Affleck after their wedding, including moving in together.

After their break-up in the early 2000’s, both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ended up getting married and having children. JLo and Marc Anthony had two kids, while Affleck and Jennifer Garner had three. The pop star/actress recently spoke to Today about the process of combining their families post-nuptials, saying:

We moved in together, the kids moved in together. It’s been a really emotional transition. But at the same time, all your dreams are coming true. It’s just been a phenomenal year, my best year since my kids were born.

How sweet is that? On top of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoying wedding bliss, it seems that their happiness also comes with having their 5 children all under one roof. While JLo admits that it was an “emotional” transition, she seems utterly thrilled with how things ultimately shook out. Celebrties and their families: they’re just like us.

Jennifer Lopez’s comments about her relationship with Ben Affleck and their kids come as she was appearing on Today to promote her new action comedy Shotgun Wedding . Eventually the conversation tuned to her love life, which is likely something that the 53 year-old icon is used to at this point. While not revealing too much, it sounds like she’s over the moon about her marriage to Ben Affleck, and how they’ve blended families and co-parented with their famous exes. You can check out Lopez’s appearance in full below.

After JLo and Ben Affleck reunited and shocked the public, there were countless questions about this iteration of their relationship. That includes how their famous exes were reacting to the news. While Jennifer Garner wasn’t at their weekend of wedding celebrations , she and Lopez have reportedly gotten close, and even exchanged gifts during the holidays. Additionally, their kids have been spending plenty of time together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited back in April of 2021, 20 years after they first met. They seemingly learned a lot from their first go at a public relationship, and have grown up quite a bit in those years. They eventually tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, before having a weekend-long celebration with their famous friends and other loved ones.