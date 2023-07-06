Jennifer Lopez Sets The Record Straight On Her Actual Drinking Habits After Fans Call Her Out For Having An Alcohol Brand
JLo has gotten some backlash over her cocktail brand, especially because she previously stated she doesn't drink.
There are famous celebrities, and then there’s Jennifer Lopez. The pop star/actress/producer has been a global superstar for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. But that fame comes with a certain level of scrutiny, especially related to her personal life and relationship with Ben Affleck. Recently Lopez got some flak online for creating an alcohol brand when she didn’t really drink. And Now JLo is setting the record straight on her actual drinking habits after seeing that discourse online.
JLo is an entrepreneur who has a number of brands including skin care, her lingerie line, and (of course) Delola cocktails. But when promoting the latter brand, she’s gotten some backlash online as critics took umbrage with her having a cocktail line as a non-drinker. The chatter has seemingly gotten so loud that Lopez posted an Instagram video where she addressed this discrepancy. She shared:
There you have it. It looks like JLo’s relationship with alcohol has changed over the years, which ultimately lead to her creating her own cocktail line. While she didn’t drink for a number of years, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer admits she occasionally has a drink, albeit without the intention of getting drunk. We’ll just have to see if the online discourse surrounding Delola quiets down at all after this latest post.
Aside from JLo’s own personal relationship with alcohol, she’s also been getting flak for her cocktail line thanks to her marriage to Ben Affleck. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has had a very public battle with alcoholism, and has gotten support from his ex Jennifer Garner during moments of backsliding. As such, some fans had issues with Lopez making her own cocktail line due to their relationship. You can check out her full comments about the situation below:
This is just the latest example of how the public has dissected the lives of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Ever since Bennifer 2.0 reunited and got married in Vegas, their relationship has been closely followed by fans and the press alike. That includes their private interactions, as well as public appearances like the Grammys. Luckily they seem to be used to this type of scrutiny, with JLo occasionally taking to social media to address it directly.
Aside from her various business ventures, Jennifer Lopez is also keeping busy with her thriving career on screen. She recently celebrated the release of The Mother on Netflix, and has a number of upcoming projects. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
