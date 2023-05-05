Jeremy Renner Goes All In For Snow Plow Injury Recovery, Jokes ‘Don’t Tell My PT’

Jeremey Renner gave fans a serious scare on New Year’s Day when it was revealed the actor had been in a snowplow accident that, based on all reports, could have killed him. Luckily for him, his family, and his fans, the Hawkeye actor pulled through and has been on the road to recovery ever since, and now he’s reached the point where he can apparently have a little fun while pushing his recovery perhaps a bit harder than he should.

The actor posted an Instagram video of himself, while simultaneously asking fans to not tell his physical therapist about what they saw. Of course, the only way that works is if the PT isn’t on Instagram. Renner, who has done some recent interviews, has been seen in public using a cane to help with his mobility, but here he’s taking his body for a “test drive.” And it has to be said the guy looks incredible.

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It sounds like Renner’s physical therapist isn’t recommending that he put all his weight on his body just yet, but Renner has decided to do it anyway. Considering, as Renner says here, that his tibia was shattered, it’s certainly incredible, even four months later, to see Renner looking so good. He’s not pushing too hard, but he also doesn’t seem to be having too many problems.

Jeremy Renner has been using social media to keep fans updated on his physical progress since shortly after his accident. On New Year’s Day Renner was at his home in Mt. Rose, Nevada when he attempted to jump into his snowplow after it began rolling on its own toward a family member. Renner ended up underneath the plow and needed to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Considering the way Renner looked shortly after the accident, and the way we’ve seen Renner working out in the months since the injury, seeing him in this state is actually incredible. It wasn’t that long ago when we saw Renner on an exercise bike but not putting full weight on the pedals, likely as a way to increase muscle without putting too much stress on his broken bones. Renner broke multiple bones as a result of the accident and obviously, it takes time for those bones to heal and gain strength.

Whether a full recovery is even possible here is unclear, but even if there are some lingering issues, it certainly looks like Renner will be able to walk without that cane before too long, and once’s he walking, he can probably start running. Getting back in front of a camera is likely Renner’s primary goal here, and while that day is likely still down the road, it’s looking a lot closer now than it did even a couple of weeks ago.