JLo and Ben Affleck Have A Fun Christmas Tradition And Tacos Are Involved

Ever since there have been famous people, there've been celebrity couples. This can be a downside to fame, as it makes one's personal life into a very public matter. JLo and Ben Affleck know this all too well, as their first relationship and recent reunion have made countless headlines. It turns out that Affleck and Lopez have a fun Christmas tradition, and Tacos are involved.

The public was shocked when JLo and Ben Affleck got back together, and even more surprised when they tied the knot in Vegas , prior to a weekend of celebrations with friends. And just like us, the pair recently celebrated the holiday with fun traditions. The pop star/actress/producer shared on her blog On The JLo ,

For the past 8 years we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went by the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever. The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we’ve known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!

How fun is that? While many of us had to isolate due to the pandemic, folks have been getting more comfortable getting together in groups, and being around others. And for the JLo/Affleck clan, that includes being able to get together over tacos and Christmas Carols. Is anyone else’s FOMO going through the roof?

News about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s starry party started circulating online on the day it was held, including a clip of the Justice League actor personally taking to the microphone . It’s unclear what ditty JLo sang, but it no doubt wowed the party full of their famous friends. Although I’m perhaps most curious about what types of tacos were included in this star-studded event. Did they have birria? Check out the clip of Affleck below.

A post shared by Ben Affleck vibes (@ben_affleckvibes) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This taco and carols party is just one example of the way Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have continued to blend families and traditions since tying the knot. According to reports, JLo and his ex wife Jennifer Garner have also been getting along super well, even exchanging gifts for the holidays. Additionally, their kids have also reportedly been spending time together, including at their weekend of wedding celebrations.

Aside from their wedded bliss, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have also been keeping super busy professionally. Lopez’ action comedy Shotgun Wedding will arrive on Amazon January 27th on Netflix. Ben Affleck has a number of projects coming down the line, although fans are especially curious about his role in The Flash and possible future as Batman. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.