Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Hosted A Star-Studded Holiday Party And Serenaded Their Guests

Nobody throws a party like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The celebrity couple are becoming known for their lavish events, as they hosted the wedding of the century at Affleck’s Georgia estate this September, and have pulled out all the stops for birthday celebrations. Most recently, the two hosted a holiday party for some star-studded friends to celebrate the season. The event had everything, incredible decor, famous guests, and an awesome sing-along sesh to get everyone in the Christmas mood.

The party was held at their Hollywood home on Saturday and included invitees like Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian. During the bash, they had vocal coach Stevie Mackey on hand to help the couple serenade their guests with some holiday tunes (via Us Weekly). While not known primarily for his musical talent, Ben was confident enough to grab the microphone to sing to his guests. You can see some of the cheerful videos of the moment below.

You know what, I gotta give it to him. It takes a lot of courage to sing in front of a lot of people, especially with a multi-talented pop star like JLo right by your side. It looks like the guests were also excited to see him try his hand at singing, as the room all burst into applause. I guess Affleck is full of surprises. First acting, then writing, then directing… maybe there is a recording contract in his future.

It also seems like the couple is very much in love. After the two wed this year, they celebrated their union with an Italian honeymoon. They are also both constantly supporting each other in their careers by attending premieres and participating in each other’s projects. Affleck even made an appearance in Lopez’s Halftime documentary, which is now available for Netflix subscribers. These two are officially proving that it’s never too late for a second chance at love.

When the two aren’t planning lavish parties or singing to their friends or each other, they are plenty busy with a seemingly endless slew of projects. Affleck is reteaming up with longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon in a film about the 1980s Nike partnership with Michael Jordan titled Air Jordan. Affleck is directing, writing, and starring in the film. He is also reprising his role as Bruce Wayne in cameo appearances for The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In addition, Lopez is starring in yet another rom com called Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel. The trailer is insane, and it looks like a must see this January.

We will be seeing a lot of these two in the upcoming months, but in the meantime, fans of the couple can see them star together in Jersey Girl, which is currently available with a Starz subscription. For more information on other 2023 films like Air Jordan and Shotgun Wedding, make sure to check out our 2023 movie release schedule.