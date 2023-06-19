JLo And Jennifer Garner Both Shouted Out Ben Affleck On Father’s Day, But His New Wife’s Post Was Shirtless

Ben Affleck has two famous Jennifer’s in his life, and both of them shouted him out for Father’s Day -- albeit in very different ways. His new wife Jennifer Lopez sent out a post that was both sweet and extremely memorable, given it kicked off with a very shirtless look at the actor and director. Meanwhile, his new wife was not the only person to send out a shoutout on Father’s Day. Jennifer Garner was also supportive of all the effort her ex-husband puts in when it comes to being a Dad.

Jennifer Lopez captioned her photo of shirtless Ben Affleck with the comment “Daddy Appreciation Post ✨ Happy Father’s Day Papa.” At the ripe age of 50 he’s starting to be more of a Zaddy though right? You better watch out Chris Meloni.

The post doesn't just feature one shirtless picture, however. Subsequent memories are shared, featuring the actor smiling while at work at his desk and enjoying photoshoots and other moments with his stunning wife. You can take a full look at her appreciation post below.

The Mother star is the actual mother of 15-year-old twins Max and Emme Muniz, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Their kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are also on the older side now at 17,13 and 10 respectively. Affleck is involved in the kid’s lives and everyone seemingly works to try and stay on the same page co-parent.

In fact, his ex shouted out to “BGA” in a post about how great of a parent the Air director is, writing on Instagram, “No one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben.” The larger crux of the post was a picture and comments about her own parents, whom she seems to have visited this weekend (though her luggage was lost in the process).

It’s no secret the family has done the work to successfully blend their respective families. Lopez called it an “emotional transition” after her marriage , noting that the two families moved in together. Meanwhile, the families have also met on holidays to merge Affleck and Garner’s kids with Lopez’s , exchanging gifts and more. Most recently, the Peppermint star was spotted taking her daughter Seraphina to Disneyland with Emme . So, there really has been great effort made to not just be civil but to engage with one another and share memories and experiences.