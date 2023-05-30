Jennifer Garner Proves Families Are For Blending As She Takes Daughter Seraphina To Disneyland With JLo’s Daughter Emme

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it can provide money and awesome opportunities, there are some downsides as well– especially in the way one’s personal life becomes a public matter. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know this all too well, making countless headlines since reconnecting and eventually getting married last year. The same can also be said for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner , who is the mother of Afflck’s children. Although Garner recently proved that families are for blending, as she took her daughter Seraphina to Disneyland along with JLo’s daughter Emme. It looks like these two family units really are becoming one.

Affleck and Garner were married for a number of years, and had three children together during that time. And while they’ve since split up, the pair of celebs have continued to co-parent, and while getting close to Jennifer Lopez ’s twins. The two families have blended during this time, with the kids reportedly spending a ton of time together. And over Memorial Day weekend, Garner included Emme on a trip to Disneyland with Seraphina and other friends. Although now I’m wondering what rides the group went on.

Garner has been photographed with JLo children a number of times since Bennifer 2.0 came to be, especially after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Vegas . But this might have been the first time that the Alias star was in charge of Emme’s by herself. It continues to show what a class act the trio are, and will no doubt inspire plenty of divorcees regarding what’s possible after the split… especially since they’re also dealing with the pressure of being public figures.

This story is definitely heart-warming, and is just the latest example of how copacetic things seem to be with Jennifer Garner, her ex, and his pop star bride. Over the holidays this past winter Garner and Lopez reportedly exchanged gifts , which similarly turned heads. And JLo and Affleck have been looking for a forever home big enough to make all five kids happy. While divorce and co-parenting can be a real struggle for some people, this trio of A-listers seem to have found a good system while blending their families.

According to the report, JLo personally dropped off Emme at Garner’s home before the recent Disneyland trip. Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us. Although I have to wonder if the Juno actress and her party of kids got the Disney VIP treatment , and got to skip the lines. This experience costs a pretty penny, but is usually ideal for celebs trying to enjoy the parks without being hounded for photographs and autographs.