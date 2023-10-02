JLo Went Barbiecore Light For An Event, But It's Her Pink Accessories I'm Obsessed With

Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar, who has millions of fans thanks to her music and film career. Her social media often goes viral, partly because Lopez seemingly doesn't age . She recently got in on the Barbiecore fashion trend, and smart money say plenty of folks will be copying her look. While JLo went Barbiecore light for an event, it’s her pink accessories I’m obsessed with. Let’s break it all down.

Plenty of celebs have been getting in on the Barbiecore trend lately, which is seemingly inspired by the wild success of the Barbie movie . JLo did a variation on this lately, in a white dress with pink flowers. Although her accessories are the star of the show, including a matching bag, shoes, and even a pink manicure. You can check it out below, courtesy of Lopez’s Instagram account.

It’s the bag for me. Once again, Jenny from the Block proves that she’s a style icon. JLo rocked trends like sheer outfits and now Barbiecore, and smart money says she’s not slowing down anytime soon. Let’s break down this killer look by the Shotgun Wedding star.

Lopez is wearing a pink flowered couture number in these photos, and her bag and shoes both perfectly match. Her nails are more of a powder pink offering another tone in this bouquet of a look. As does make up by Scott Barnes.

Lopez shared this post with her whopping 252 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most popular celebrities on the social media outlet, often going viral for her stunning looks. This latest post is no exception, and comes with a short caption which reads:

Congratulations Tracy.

This is a reference to Tracy Anderson, who won the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award at this year’s Daytime Beauty Awards Honoring Science Behind Beauty, Health And Wellness. JLo obviously knows a thing or two about those subjects, and actually presented Anderson with her award at the ceremony. The pair have a sweet give and take in the comments section, with the fitness guru posting:

@jlo you are an exquisite human being! Your love in motion is completely heartening! Thank you for being there to support me! I have all of the respect in the world for you! 💓💓💓💓💓💓💓💓

Presenting at the Daytime Beauty Awards is just one of the many things keeping Jennifer Lopez busy as of late. On top of being a pop star, she’s remained busy and both an actress and producer in the film world. JLo also recently launched a line of cocktails , along with her beauty brand and recent lingerie line. Talk about hustle.