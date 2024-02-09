Jennifer Lopez Reveals Advice Ben Affleck Gave Her For This Is Me… Now Visuals
At least those visuals seem to make sense to them?
From what we know about This Is Me...Now: The Film so far, Jennifer Lopez's planned narrative feature will act as a visual tie-in to her upcoming ninth studio album This Is Me...Now and will be available exclusively to Prime Video subscribers beginning Friday, February 16 to coincide with the record release.
We also know that said visuals look absolutely unhinged, as seen in a teaser trailer that showed JLo randomly dancing in a steel factory, sitting down for therapy sessions with Fat Joe and riding across salt flats on a motorcycle with her real-life husband Ben Affleck.
Affleck acts as a co-writer on the project, and Lopez recently revealed in a press conference on Thursday how her famous hubby helped her overcome her doubts while making the film. Per People, the actress-singer said:
The film's director Dave Meyers, who accompanied Lopez at the press conference, added even more details about how her connection to Affleck helped to inspire and shape the project, particularly the power couple's much-publicized breakup back in the early 2000s and Bennifer's romantic rekindling twenty years later. (The pair married twice in 2022, first eloping in Las Vegas in a small, private affair and then having a big blowout wedding later at Affleck's Savannah, GA compound.) Meyers said:
Lopez concurred with Meyers' assessment, saying that the upcoming film represents a new phase for the performer, "a healthier, more self-accepting phase":
As well as ushering in this "healthier" new phase, the movie also gets real about the "hard times that nobody knew," Lopez shared, and helped her gain "the confidence to be vulnerable":
You'll be able to see both the romantic storylines and those curious visuals when Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me...Now: The Film drops on February 16 on Prime Video.
