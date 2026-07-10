Fresh Off Office Romance, JLo Goes Dreamy And Romantic At Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez has kept very busy in 2026, which means we’ve gotten a lot of darling red carpet looks from the actress. Over the last few months, we’ve seen her try out many lovely dresses thanks to Netflix’s Office Romance (plus one fit we still don’t think was summer-appropriate ). I thought she might take a little bit of a break from celebrity fashion for a bit, but I was very wrong.

Paris Fashion Week beckoned for some big names already. We already saw Emma Corrin and Bad Bunny dress to the nines in Schiaparelli, for one example. In comparison, Lopez did not go for an avant-garde look in 2026. Instead, she popped up at the Celia Kritharioti show in a sheer dress that was romantic enough it would have fit right in during the Office Romance press tour. It’s also giving Noughties vibes. Take a look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress and singer eventually popped up at the event with her younger sister Lynda, who is one year her junior. Both looks featured feathers, beading and more. They made a good pair.

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Separately, Lopez shared a post on her social that took a closer look at the darling way she had her hair styled, complete with the perfect little ribbon.

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JLo has actually been in Paris for the past few days and posting up a storm. And why not? Paris Fashion week is the perfect opportunity to go glam and try out new fashion personas.

Not that she needs more fashion cache. She's pulled together many daring outfits over the years. Some personal favorites of mine were the sheer, skin-toned dress she pulled off for the 2026 Golden Globes , the time she threw back to Maid in Manhattan with a pretty sculpted number, and of course, her iconic green Versace Dress . The latter has also been coming up a bit more as the early aughts become trendy again, and appear in all corners of pop culture, including the recent Amazon series Off Campus.

The green dress may be on another level, but Lopez has remained a fashion icon for decades. She's an actress who notably