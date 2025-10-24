Seven Cozy Fall Movies, Like Practical Magic, That Are Perfect If You’re Too Chicken For Horror

Not everyone wants masked killers and new horror movies in their autumn lineup, and that’s perfectly fine. Some viewers prefer a steaming mug of cider, cozy socks, a warm blanket, and a movie that feels like it was filmed inside a pumpkin-scented candle.

If you love the cozy, romantic, and slightly mystical vibe of Practical Magic, these seven films are perfect companions for your 2025 movie schedule of crisp fall nights. These flicks might not have the highest Rotten Tomatoes scores, but they have all the mood, the colors, and the nostalgia—they bring the ultimate sweater-weather energy—without the terror. So light a candle, grab your favorite knit throw, and get ready for the cinematic equivalent of curling up by the fire.

Practical Magic (1998)

Let’s start with the ultimate fall comfort watch and witch-related flick, Practical Magic. Few films have ever captured autumn’s cozy-meets-melancholy atmosphere quite like this witchy gem starring Sandra Bullock (in my favorite of her movies) and Nicole Kidman as the Owens sisters. From its New England setting and candlelit kitchens to Stevie Nicks’ spellbinding soundtrack, it’s practically pumpkin spice in movie form.

The film blends the vibes of the best romantic comedies, with grief, sisterhood, and a touch of the supernatural, all with a ton of heart. The house itself is as iconic as the spellwork (and yes, the internet has spent decades trying to track down blueprints). There’s a reason Practical Magic resurfaces every fall on social media, and that’s because of it's warm, witchy, and full-of-heart, making it perfect for viewers who want a little magic without the mayhem. It is truly better than you remember, so cue it up and give it a watch.

Knives Out (2019)

If you prefer your fall movies with a little mystery instead of magic, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out is the ultimate non-scary thriller. Set in a sprawling, creaky mansion in Massachusetts, it’s basically a modern-day Agatha Christie tale. The autumnal setting, complete with iconic cozy turtlenecks, hot mugs of coffee, and dark wood interiors, makes it an ideal cold-weather pick.

Daniel Craig’s southern-fried detective, Ana de Armas’ charming nurse, and Chris Evans’ infamous cable-knit sweater are reason enough to watch. But the real joy of Knives Out is its playful tone — it’s suspenseful but never scary and clever but comforting. It’s the perfect “I want a Halloween vibe but also want to sleep tonight” kind of movie. With two films in the franchise and a third one on the way, the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man, Knives Out is a great fall movie, and there is no better time to cuddle up and get acquainted with the franchise.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

I’m admittedly not the biggest Wes Anderson fan, except for his stop-motion work, and in my opinion, Fantastic Mr. Fox is a cinematic masterpiece, equivalent to your favorite cozy cardigan. With its warm orange palette, rustic soundtrack, and gentle humor, it feels tailor-made for fall. A page-to-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book, it follows the clever Mr. Fox (voiced by George Clooney) as he tries to outwit a trio of grouchy farmers.

Every frame is a visual delight filled with golden leaves, corduroy textures, and homes lit by tiny lanterns. It’s as comforting as it is funny, appealing to kids and adults alike. If you’re the kind of person who keeps a fall aesthetic Pinterest board year-round, this is your movie. Seriously, for my money, this is one of Wes Anderson’s best movies and does not get talked about enough.

The Village (2004)

I will stand by the fact that M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village is one of his best films. I don’t care if people get hung up on ranking his twist endings and find this one underwhelming, which contributes to his mixed critical reception. If you put that aside, this is such an enjoyable film. It might technically be labeled a thriller, but make no mistake, The Village is more atmospheric than terrifying. The film’s hauntingly beautiful setting feels like a love letter to fall. Bryce Dallas Howard’s performance as the kind-hearted Ivy anchors the story, while James Newton Howard’s sweeping score adds a rich emotional layer.

There are moments of tension, sure, but this isn’t a jump-scare movie; it is instead a slow, thoughtful exploration of fear, love, and community. For those who like their fall films with a touch of unease and a lot of gorgeous cinematography, The Village scratches that autumnal itch without sending you diving behind the couch.

Coco (2017)

Pixar’s Coco might be set in Mexico rather than a small New England town, but its heart, family, memory, and tradition make it a beautiful addition to any fall movie list. Celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), the film balances themes of love and loss with stunning visuals and music that will have you crying and humming along in equal measure, culminating in one of the best Latino movies of recent memory.

Miguel’s journey through the Land of the Dead isn’t scary — it’s vibrant, touching, and deeply human. With its marigold color palette and emotional resonance, Coco captures that autumnal feeling of remembering those who came before us. It’s a gentle reminder that family connections — even the ones that span lifetimes — are worth celebrating. This flick is up there with the best of Pixar’s films.

The Lake House (2006)

Yes, it’s technically a time-travel romance, but The Lake House is wildly underrated as a romantic movie. It also has all the melancholy, poetic energy of a fall evening. Starring Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves (in one of their most quietly affecting pairings), the movie follows two people who communicate across time by exchanging letters left in a mysterious mailbox.

The muted colors, reflective tone, and slow-burning storytelling make it perfect for the season. It’s wistful, a little sad, and somehow comforting — like rereading an old love letter or listening to a favorite song from another time. There’s no horror here, just a gentle ache and the kind of magic that could only exist in movies.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

If fall had an official romantic comedy, it would be When Harry Met Sally. The scenes of Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal walking through Central Park’s golden leaves have become as iconic as any horror movie’s haunted house. It’s warm, funny, and endlessly quotable — "I’ll have what she’s having," anyone? — the ultimate comfort watch for anyone who’d rather sip cider than scream.

What makes When Harry Met Sally endure, beyond the witty dialogue and perfect chemistry, is its emotional honesty. It’s about love, yes, but also about friendship, growth, and timing — these are characters who don’t like each other at first, then grow to be best friends, and then fall in love. It’s a romantic comedy trope we don’t see much of these days, and that’s unfortunate, because it deals with themes that are timeless and resonate even more deeply as the weather cools and the year winds down. Watching it in October feels as essential as pulling out your favorite flannel.

Final Thoughts On Cozy, Not Creepy

There’s something special about fall, because it's the perfect blend of nostalgia and change, of endings and new beginnings. While the best horror movies may dominate the season, they’re not the only way to feel that autumn mood. Whether it’s the quiet sisterhood of Practical Magic, the sharp wit of Knives Out, or the bittersweet romance of The Lake House, these films remind us that coziness can be just as thrilling as a good scare.