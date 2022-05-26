Johnny Depp Got Dealt A Legal Blow In Regards To His And Amber Heard’s Defamation Lawsuits
By Corey Chichizola published
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's time in court is nearing the end.
There are messy celebrity divorces, and then there’s the ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. After years of allegations, the two have been facing off in a courtroom in Virginia, with the events being televised for the public. And Depp recently got dealt a legal blow in regards to his and Heard’s respective defamation suits.
The stakes are high for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s faceoff in court, as millions of dollars are on the line for each for their respective defamation cases. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing for $50 million, while Heard is counter suing for double that. Unfortunately for Depp, People is reporting that his motion to dismiss Heard’s countersuit was recently denied by the judge.
This latest update from the court is sure to turn a few heads, as the public has been extremely interested in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal proceedings. The Aquaman actress’ legal team is suing over comments Depp’s former attorney Adam Waldman made, which referred to her allegations of abuse as a “hoax.” While the Edward Scissorhands star has tried to distance himself from those comments in court, they weren’t successful in getting the countersuit thrown out.
The ruling was made by Judge Penney Azcarate, who is presiding over the high profile case. She read her decision to those in attendance at the courtroom (as well as the countless fans watching the footage.) Her comments read as follows,
And just like that, Johnny Depp’s team has failed to have Amber Heard’s defamation case thrown out of court. This keeps the stakes for the legal proceedings sky high, as millions and millions of dollars are on the line. And that’s not even considering the professional consequences that might occur once the jury comes to a decision.
Of course, the judge’s decision on this matter is no indication as to where the jury is leaning on the case. Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have made wild allegations of abuse against the other, in what has been an explosive trial. And while the public has been weighing in both online and in person, it’s up to jurors to decide which party is in the wrong here.
Professionally, Johnny Depp recently started booking new film roles, while Amber Heard will have a role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.