Johnny Depp Makes Young Fan’s Day When Meeting Them Before His Recent Concert

It’s been over a year since Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard were engaged in their highly publicized defamation trial. And in the aftermath, both have sought to slide back into their respective careers. Some may argue that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is in his “comeback” era , as he’s not only stepping into more film roles but is committed to touring with his band Hollywood Vampires as well. And like a total rock star, Depp took the time to make one young fan’s day by meeting up with them before his most recent concert.

While the 60-year-old star made his grand acting return with the Cannes Film Festival op Jeanne Du Barry , he's really been showing his commitment to music as of late. Among the projects Johnny Depp lined up is his reunion with musicians and fellow Hollywood Vampires members Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. People reports that before this supergroup took to the stage at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre last Friday, Depp arrived at the venue’s backstage entrance and greeted his adoring fans. One of them was 12-year-old Molly Smith, and the lucky New Hampshire native spoke about receiving both a hug and a selfie from the Sweeney Todd actor:

He smiled at me and all I could get out was `hi’.’ My mom got me into his movies and into his music. I can’t believe I just met him.

I’d feel the same way if I was face-to-face with such a legendary figure. With his striped blue denim cap, black vest, and boots on, you'd get the impression that the A-lister was the next Steven Tyler. Cleary he's embraced the rock star lifestyle.

Formed in 2012, Hollywood Vampires has played cover songs that cater to rock stars who passed away in the ‘70s. The Boston crowd was surely happy to see the rock band after experiencing multiple cancellations. Back in May, the Golden Globe winner injured his ankle , which kept him from touring. Then their Slovakia tour was canceled when the construction of the facility was incomplete. With all of that in mind, the folks of Bean Town should be fortunate that they were able to see the band.

Per the trade, it sounds like Johnny Depp relished the opportunity to chop it up with his fans. Molly’s mom, Cathy Smith, was very impressed with Depp’s genuine sweetness to her daughter and everyone else in the crowd he interacted with:

He really was so nice, and I’ve never seen her that excited. She will never forget this.

I’m sure she won’t. It's worth mentioning that Johnny Depp has always been one to cater to his admirers. For example, he'd frequently dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow and visit young fans in hospitals. Aside from those kids of acts, it would seem that many are simply drawn to his skills as an entertainer. A daycare worker who was also at the recent concert said it was the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star film talents, music and humble personality.