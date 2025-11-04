The Cast Of Wicked And More Reacted To Jonathan Bailey Being 2025’s Sexiest Man Alive, But I'm Obsessed With Netflix's One-Word Response

Jonathan Bailey is People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year, and the ton is rejoicing. Amid his incredible run on the 2025 movie schedule , the actor, who starred in Jurassic World: Rebirth earlier this year and is about to release Wicked: For Good , was given this iconic title. Now, the cast of Wicked and more are reacting to this thrillifying news. However, it’s Netflix’s one-word response about the Bridgerton star that I can't get over.

The Cast Of Wicked And More Reacted To Jonathan Bailey Being The Sexiest Man Alive

Right as the news of Bailey’s title was announced, the Wicked cast and director took to Instagram to celebrate. In the sweetest video, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Jon M. Chu all praised the Fiyero actor while wearing T-shirts or sweaters with his sexy photos on them. Take a look:

I got a particularly good laugh out of Goldblum’s comment, as he called Bailey “the sexiest man not only on this planet, but in the solar system, in the universe, in any multiverse.” I 100% agree with him, too, and many others did as well, especially when they saw his People cover:

In the comments of the cover post, many celebs wrote about how thrilled they were for Bailey. This included Erivo and some of his other co-stars, like Matt Bomer, whom he led the show Fellow Travelers with:

YEEEEESSSSSSS!!!!! Now the world knows what I’ve known all along 😏 I LOVE YOU! CONGRATULATIONS!!! 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚-Cynthia Erivo

👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️ -Matt Bomer

That’s 👏 our 👏 Fiyero! 👏 -Wicked Movie

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 -Blakely Neiman Thornton

Yes yes YES -Michelle Visage

Yes. ❤️ -Charithra Chandran

As you can see, lots of Bailey’s co-stars and many other performers and fans of his had brilliant reactions to this news. However, I’d like to emphasize that last comment from Charithra Chandran, who played Edwina Sharma on Bridgerton. That's because we must address how Netflix and the show that helped catapult this fine actor into stardom reacted to the news.

Netflix Shared A One-Word Reaction About The Bridgerton Star Earning This Title

Now, many have been introduced to Jonathan Bailey over the last few years as he’s danced through life on the big screen and rocked the red carpet in his “ sluttly little glasses .” However, those of us with a Netflix subscription have known how swoon-worthy he is for a lot longer.

The streamer made that clear too, as it posted this hilarious one-word reaction to news of the Anthony Bridgerton actor’s newest title:

I know I’m not the only Bridgerton fan who has been swooning over Kate and Anthony’s story since 2022. Seriously, Jonathan Bailey playing the viscount introduced so many of us to him, and ever since then, the yearning hasn’t stopped.

So, yeah, as Netflix said, “obviously,” he's the Sexiest Man Alive. And I loved that they used that iconic photo of him getting out of the water in Season 2 to further prove that point.

Along with this title being fun and Netflix’s cheeky response being perfect, it was also a good reminder that Jonathan Bailey is coming back to Bridgerton to help tell Benedict’s story in Season 4 .

However, before he does that, he has a new title to claim and a prince to play. Yep, in just a few weeks, the Sexiest Man Alive will return to Oz as his heartthrob of a prince as Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21.