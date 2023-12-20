Will Jonathan Majors End Up Getting Jail Time? A Criminal Defense Lawyer In New York Speaks Out About The Possibilities

Earlier this week, Jonathan Majors was found guilty by a New York jury on two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment, as well as found “not guilty on one of the counts in assault in the third degree” and aggravated harassment in the second degree. Although the actor won’t be sentenced until February 6, 2024, the assault charge, while a misdemeanor, carries with it a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison. So will Majors end up getting jail time? A criminal defense lawyer from the Big Apple has spoken out about the possibilities for the former Kang the Conqueror performer.

Cary London, a civil rights and criminal defense attorney at the Manhattan firm Shulman & Hill, spoke with THR about what the likeliest sentencing outcome is for Majors in a few months, with London believing that it’s almost guaranteed that he won’t end up behind bars. In the attorney’s words:

Since it’s the defendant’s first conviction, although technically he faces one year of jail, the judge will 99 percent give him three years probation, anger management and possibly some community service. Mr. Majors is not getting jail time.

Other legal experts the publication spoke to noted that Jonathan Majors’ legal team will “likely appeal the conviction,” and it was also observed that this was a case that “has already had several unusual steps along the way.” London specifically said it’s “extremely rare” for a misdemeanor case, particularly one involving domestic violence, to go to trial in New York, as defendants often plead guilty to a lesser charge in order to avoid a harsher sentence.

However, other attorneys, like Kate Mangel from the Los Angeles-based Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP, and Mark Geragos from Geragos & Geragos (which is also in LA), attributed Majors’ case going to court stemming from his celebrity status and, as Mangel put it, “hoped that a public trial rather than a plea deal would clear his name.” That did not end up happening, so now we wait to see if London is correct about if Majors won’t serve any jail time.

Whether or not that ends up happening, Jonathan Majors is already facing consequences from this verdict. As indicated earlier, mere hours after Jonathan Majors’ guilty verdict was read, Marvel Studios fired him, meaning we won’t be seeing anymore of him in the MCU following his appearances as various versions of Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki’s two seasons. The problem is that Kang has been positioned as a major player for the rest of this franchise’s Multiverse Saga, as best exemplified by the fifth Avengers movie being officially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

As such, it’s unclear how The Kang Dynasty will be handled going forward, with options ranging from Kang simply being recast, to a new character taking on Kang’s mantle, to the movie’s entire story being overhauled, which would almost certainly impact Avengers: Secret Wars too. Outside of the MCU, Majors was also set to wrap up his film run this year with Magazine Dreams, but that flick was pulled from the 2023 movies schedule in October, and there hasn’t been any word about if it will ever be released.

