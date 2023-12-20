As Kang Replacement Rumors Swirl, John Boyega’s Response To Fan Casting Resurfaces

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is wildly popular, even if movies like The Marvels struggled at the box office . The franchise has gone through a big change, with Kang actor Jonathan Majors being found guilty for assault, and the studio promptly dropping Majors from the role . Since then there’s been a ton of chatter about who might take on the mantle of the villain. After Kang replacement rumors swirled, John Boyega’s response to fan casting has resurfaced.

Now that the Creed III actor is officially out of the MCU, there’s been a ton of chatter about which actors might replace Majors as Kang . Star Wars icon John Boyega is one many fan lists, although it doesn’t look like he’s all that interested in playing the role. Case in point: Boyega’s tweet response when someone suggested he take on Kang back in November. Check it out below:

pic.twitter.com/QQAAJSEnecNovember 20, 2023 See more

Well, there you have it. While this GIF response was posted before the verdict was revealed, it certainly seems like Boyega doesn't want to take on the mantle of Kang in the MCU. And as such, we should probably cross his name off of any fan cast lists for the time being.

Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Majors got to play Kang throughout Ant-Man 3 as well as two season of Loki. He was expected to be the next Thanos-level villain, with the credits scene of Ant-Man 3 revealing an entire colosseum full of variants. And as such, moviegoers are definitely interested in the studio's plans for the future.

Since the MCU has lost its Kang, there are a few options Marvel could take to continue the shared universe's overarching story. One option would simply be to recast, although they'd have to find an actor willing to step into those shoes-- one that isn't John Boyega. Another option is having a different character become the big threat. Finally, Kang could simply be killed off and the studio could form a new villain to bring Earth's Mightiest Heroes together. Maybe the TVA could end up pruning all the Kang variants in the wake of Loki's Season 2 finale? Only time will tell, but the stakes definitely feel high.

As we waited for Jonathan Majors' legal situation to play out, there were reports that Marvel knew it had a Kang problem ahead of Loki Season 2's airing, but were unable to write around it due to the strikes. The allegations against Majors came out in March, but only went to court recently. We'll just have to see if the studio planned a way out of this plot lines, or if recasting really is the answer.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3 on July 26th.