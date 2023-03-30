Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Shows Text From Woman Involved In Altercation: ‘They Assured Me You Won’t Be Charged’

The public was shocked last week when it was revealed that actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City for strangulation, assault, and harassment. Considering just how beloved he by by the moviegoing community ahead of this incident, it definitely turned a few heads. The legal situation is ongoing, and Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry has shown alleged texts from the woman involved in the altercation, where she's quoted saying "they assured me you won’t be charged." Here's the latest.

Considering his roles in projects like Creed III and Ant-Man 3, Jonathan Majors' career was really on a high ahead of his recent arrest. Folks were definitely concerned about his assault charges, especially since he's known for being absolutely ripped. His legal team is currently working on his defense, and TMZ has revealed alleged texts from the woman involved which seemingly admitted some fault on her part. These texts red:

They assured me that you won't be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we ha a fight. I'm so angry that they did. And I'm sorry you're in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.

It remains to be seen how these alleged texts will factor into the ongoing legal situation revolving around Jonathan Majors. His lawyer Priya Chaudhry told TMZ that his team was acquiring evidence in an attempt to prove his innocence, and that might include these messages. Since he was arrested on multiple charges, only time will tell whether or not the Lovecraft Country actor is found innocent or guilty.

While Jonathan Majors was only arrested, there are already have been a number of twists and turns in the ongoing story. After his arrest became public, two directors came out about his allegedly abuse behavior on set. And it seems the legal battle for Majors is already heating up, with Majors formerly charged and his lawyers hard at work in preparing a defense.

For those unfamiliar, the reported event occurred on March 25th, which was last Friday night. He is accused of strangulation and harassment, after allegedly having a confrontation with a 30 year-old woman who sustained injuries. Jonathan Majors' reps have denied any wrongdoing by the actor, and the accuser has actually recanted her allegations. Regardless, he ended up arraigned and charged in New York.

Given his work on two different major movie franchises, there are countless questions about how Jonathan Majors' legal shakeup might affect the MCU and Creed movies. The U.S. Army has already pulled an ad narrated by Majors out of an abundance of caution, but it remains to be seen if other professional ventures are similarly influenced.

Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania are both still in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.