‘The Most Surreal Part’ Of Filming A Hunger Games Movie, According To Newcomer McKenna Grace

I think it’s safe to say that one of the more anticipated entries on the 2026 movie schedule is the Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping. The upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name tells the story of Haymitch Abernathy’s games, and that means we’ll be swept back into the brutal world of Panem and this yearly event. Now, one of the movie’s stars, McKenna Grace, has opened up about filming the project and the part of it that has been the most “surreal.”

As Regretting You came out on the 2025 movie schedule , McKenna Grace’s co-star in that movie, Mason Thames, interviewed her for ET . During that chat, he specifically asked her what “the most surreal part” of filming her next movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, has been. Her answer was about a specific scene, as she said:

Hearing my name get called out at The Reaping.

You know, that makes a lot of sense. In Sunrise on the Reaping, we’ll see the Second Quarter Quell take place, and this game’s twist is that two times the number of tributes will compete. So, in District 12, along with Haymitch getting put into the games, we’ll also see the other three tributes get their names called. Grace plays Maysilee Donner in the film, one of said tributes, and she’s a vital part of Haymitch’s story. So, her reaping is a big moment.

Along with the scene alone being huge in this story, the reaping is also an iconic part of The Hunger Games. It’s the event that kicks off the games, and it’s always jarring to see the kids get called up to the stage.

In Sunrise on the Reaping’s trailer , we got to see part of it too, as Glenn Close’s Drusilla introduced the horrific event in an enthusiastic way that made it all the more eerie. Grace’s comments about the scene seem to imply that Drusilla calling Maysilee’s name really got her heart racing, too, as she said:

Every time she was about to call my name, I was like [while pounding her heart] ‘Oh my god, she’s gonna say my name. I’m gonna have to go up there, I’m gonna have to go up there.’

Now, I’ve read this book, and I know what happens in District 12 during the Reaping. Much like The Hunger Games, when Katniss volunteers as tribute, the circumstances that lead to Haymitch, Maysilee and two more tributes going to the Capitol are intense and unforgettable. So, playing them out on screen had to have been surreal.

By itself, that moment is intimidating, and it’s the event that sends Grace's character off to the games. However, the Reaping is also a major moment in almost every Hunger Games story, so filming the latest one carries weight with it, too. Overall, I get why the Sunrise on the Reaping cast member was quick to name it when Thames asked about filming this movie.

Now, to see the scene McKenna Grace was referring to, as well as what happens during the 50th Hunger Games, you’ll be able to catch Sunrise on the Reaping in theaters on November 20, 2026. If you don’t want to wait to see it, you can read the book the film is based on right now.