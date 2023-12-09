Years Before Julia Roberts Turned Down You’ve Got Mail, She Actually ‘Lucked Into’ One Of Her Most Iconic Roles Due To Meg Ryan

Hollywood has its fair share of "what-if" casting tales, from Will Smith turning down the role of Neo in The Matrix to Gwyneth Paltrow almost strapping on Rollergirl’s skates in Boogie Nights. There is no shortage of iconic roles that almost went to other actors . Casting decisions can make or break a movie; sometimes, what initially appears to be a missed opportunity can often transform into a stroke of serendipitous luck. Recently, Julia Roberts proved this as she shared insights into the roles she passed on and those she fortuitously stumbled into, including her iconic portrayal as Shelby in Steel Magnolias. Adding more intrigue to this story though is the fact that the role was initially on the radar of another '80s icon, Meg Ryan.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen , the August: Osage County performer reflected on turning down iconic parts in movies like the Meg Ryan-led You’ve Got Mail and The Last of the Mohicans, only to realize later that perhaps they wouldn’t have been as strong with her. As she tells it:

What have I passed on that went on to become great and wonderful and I thought it maybe wouldn’t have been as great and wonderful with me? You’ve Got Mail, The Last of the Mohicans.

The actresses found themselves in a dance with destiny on more than one occasion though. Timing played a crucial role, like when Julia had to pass on the role of Annie in Sleepless In Seattle. At that time, she was already committed to the charming rom-com Pretty Woman, a decision that proved to be a career-defining moment. Not only did Pretty Woman catapult her to superstardom, but had Roberts taken the part in Nora Ephron's movie, who knows, we may have been robbed of one of the most beloved on-screen couples , Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in Sleepless In Seattle.

However, it's not just about the roles she declined; the Erin Brockovich star shed light on the constant casting carousel, revealing that her journey in the industry has been filled with instances where she benefited from actresses turning down roles. The Hook veteran recounted:

But there’s also things that you don’t get, like Meg Ryan was supposed to be in Steel Magnolias, and she was still filming When Harry Met Sally and so I got that part.

In a twist of fate, Roberts found herself stepping into the shoes of the character Shelby, initially earmarked for Ryan, showcasing her talent in Steel Magnolias. The beloved drama has since become a classic movie depiction of female friendship , and it started the actress on her way to superstardom.

The interview delved into another serendipitous chapter in the career of the Gaslit alum. She shared a fascinating tidbit about her involvement in the late EGOT winner Mike Nichols ' Closer, where another Hollywood A-lister was initially intended for her part. She elaborated:

Cate Blanchett was supposed to be in Closer, but she got pregnant so then I got that part. So I’ve lucked into some good stuff.

We should count ourselves as the lucky ones, because it’s hard to imagine anyone but Roberts in these iconic roles. The entertainment industry is nothing if not an unpredictable beast. Unexpected circumstances can create opportunities for actors who might not have been initially considered for specific roles and can pave the way for cinematic history.