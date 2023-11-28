Julianne Moore Took A Break From Promoting Her Netflix Movie To Shout Out Ayo Edebiri And The Bottoms Crew, And I'm So Here For Their Sweet Comments

Finally, the actors' strike came to an end earlier this month, which allowed for Hollywood’s biggest stars to promote their fall movies. Julianne Moore has taken full advantage of this, as she is currently in the midst of a press cycle for her upcoming Netflix film, May December. While promoting the drama is very much a priority for the Oscar winner, Moore took a break from promoting her own work this week to shout out the summer comedy Bottoms. The cast and crew couldn’t be happier to receive Moore’s endorsement, and stars like Ayo Edebiri commented sweet messages.

Bottoms was released during the actors' strike, so it made it difficult for stars to promote the film. Nevertheless, the comedy found its audience and received fantastic reviews from critics. So many adored the film, including Julianne Moore, who posted about the movie and how much she enjoyed it. She also shouted out key Bottoms cast and crew in the caption to ensure the love was shared. You can see her sweet post from Instagram below:

The Bottoms creative team could not have been more excited to receive such a compliment from one of Hollywood’s most respected actresses. Ayo Edibiri, who plays one of the protagonists in the film, commented:

thank you so much for this 😭💗🙏🏾 means the world

Emma Seligman, the director of Bottoms, also saw the post and was moved. Clearly a fan, it seems like the shout out meant the world to the filmmaker. She commented:

!!!! Thank you thank you so much for the support 😢♥️ this is a dream endorsement

Elizabeth Banks, who produced the film, also shared the love with simple emojis expressing her gratitude. She said:

😘 🙏🏻

The official Instagram account for Bottoms used its blue check to share a message that reflects the feelings of the rest of the cast and crew, commented:

ahhhh we are not worthy!! ty ❤️‍🔥🙏

Julianne Moore loving Bottoms may seem surprising considering the actress has mostly committed herself to serious dramas as of late. Her new film, May December, is no exception. It follows the aftermath of a scandalous relationship 20 years after it became tabloid fodder. Emotions run high as an actress comes into a couples life to uncover uncomfortable truths about their past. Also starring Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, May December is one of the buzziest movies this Oscar season.

However, the fact that the Still Alice star loved a teen comedy like Bottoms shows the fast range of Moore’s taste. The actress is no stranger to a raunchy comedy herself as she starred in both Boogie Nights and The Big Lebowski in the 90s. Both are iconic performances, and this post shows that Moore still has a soft spot for the genre. Maybe after May December, the actress will look towards something more light and fun. If these comments are any indication, the creative team would love to have someone like Julianne Moore join their next project.

You can catch Julianne Moore in May December, which will be available for Netflix subscribers on December 1st, 2023. If you missed Bottoms in the theaters, you can check out the hilarious film now by streaming it on MGM+. For more information on other films heading to streaming and cinemas this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.