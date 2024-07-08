See Jurassic Park's Jeff Goldblum Welcome Scarlett Johansson To The Franchise With A Totally On-Brand Message

I don’t know about you, but I’m already looking toward the world of upcoming 2025 movies . And, yes, one of the reasons is thanks to Jurassic World 4, or whatever this new movie will be named. Someone else who seems absolutely jazzed about another walk in the park is Scarlett Johansson, and her delight was just amplified thanks to Jurassic Universe vet Jeff Goldblum sending her a totally on-brand message to welcome her in.

As Scarlett Johansson was on hand to promote this weekend’s Fly Me to the Moon on The Today Show, it was incredibly fitting for the NBC morning program to have the clout to rope Jeff Goldblum into recording a special video message. You can watch that adorable clip, complete with Ms. Johansson’s reaction, below:

Scarlett will find a way! Scarlett Johansson is a huge Jurassic Park fan, and now that she is officially in the franchise's cinematic universe in Jurassic World, she was welcomed by none other than Dr. Ian Malcolm, Jeff Goldblum! pic.twitter.com/gC5PSAGmYGJuly 8, 2024

Well that’s certainly something that’d send any Jurassic Park fan dinosaur-ing through the air with excitement! I mean, even if Jeff Goldblum were to just casually chat about the weather with someone on Facetime, that’d be exciting enough. But, to see a truly Jurassic message, in which congratulates you on you spot in the continuing story, is even more of an honor. Many of us probably would've had the same reaction had we been in the Black Widow star's shoes.

To be honest, that’s the same feeling I get knowing that Scarlett Johansson has such love for Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster. With her place in the Jurassic World 4 cast , alongside the likes of Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali, I feel a sense of confidence knowing that a die-hard fan is helping make this movie.

Plus, in a bit not shown in the Twitter version of this moment, the JoJo Rabbit star corrected her Today host on Dr. Ian Malcolm’s most famous quote from the movie. After seeing her do that, I'm now deathly curious as to how far her trivial knowledge of these movies goes. Quick, someone ask her if The Lost World is still Jurassic canon!

The future seems to be in good hands for this franchise, especially after Jurassic Park writer David Koepp’s surprise return shocked the world. But, now, with Jeff Goldblum’s blessing and air kisses, Scarlett Johansson and co. can find their way while once again giving the late Michael Crichton’s creation life. I know reports are stating that no legacy cast members will be appearing, but is it too late to amend that rule and bring Dr. Ian Malcolm back for a scene or two?

The next Jurassic film will be heading to theaters on July 2, 2025; and you can watch the original 1993 classic yet again through the power of a Peacock subscription . Meanwhile, Fly Me to the Moon hits theaters this Friday. Sadly, there are no dinosaurs in that film, unless there’s a third act twist that puts a velociraptor into the mix. Life -- like Scarlett Johansson -- always does find a way to surprise us all.