Jurassic Park’s Jeff Goldblum Opens Up About Sam Neill’s Cancer Diagnosis

As part of the cast to one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum have had a lasting friendship since their time on dino island. In the wake of Neill’s cancer diagnosis , Goldblum has opened up about his co-star and friend’s recent health concerns, which arose during the production of Jurassic World Dominion. As you could imagine, those feelings are as warm and friendly as you’d expect, in typical fashion for the pair of professional mischief makers.

Speaking with the Evening Standard , Jeff Goldblum was asked about Sam Neill making headlines with his memoir , “Did I Ever Tell You This?” as well as his cancer diagnosis. The man who helped bring Ian Malcolm to live in 1993’s sci-fi landmark provided the following statement on the matter, which also revealed how long the actor knew about his friend's condition:

He shared it with us early on. He’s been in constant touch with me and, well, he looks fantastic, he sounds great. Hopefully, he’s as healthy as a horse now. I just adore him.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that during Goldblum’s “exciting” reunion with his Jurassic Park co-stars, such secrets would be shared. True to his word when speaking about the friendship that spawned from Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster hit, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill are still very much in contact.

As if that wasn’t enough proof of their intense friendship, the various videos that the two put together during Jurassic World Dominion’s shoot would seal the deal. Take a look at one of their beautiful piano duets, shown below:

Shenanigans aside, the news that Sam Neill is currently doing well and cancer free is a pleasant update. No doubt, part of the recovery process was aided by the fact that having friends like Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern by his side. With a loyal support base, and being able to dive into his work for distraction, Neill certainly is looking as fantastic as Goldblum says he is, and the future is looking bright.

Maybe someday the boys will get behind the piano in the studio, and cut an album together. Friendships have yielded stranger things, and to have a Goldblum/Neill jazz record to look forward to would be something spectacular. In the meantime, we’ll have to watch these legends continue their prestigious acting careers, in the name of entertainment and personal enrichment.