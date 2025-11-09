I Rewatched Jurassic World Rebirth, And Jonathan Bailey Is More Than Just Slutty Little Glasses

Actor Jonathan Bailey's star power has been steadily growing for the past few years, starting with his debut in Bridgerton (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription). He became a bona fide gay movie star with roles in Wicked and Jurassic World Rebirth, the latter of which he went viral for wearing "slutty little glasses" in. I recently re-watched that title for the first time, and I've got to say that he's so much more than just a pretty face.

Rebirth recently became streamable for those with a Peacock subscription, so I obviously had to give it a second watch. And while Bailey, who recently was named the Sexiest Man Alive, is still swoon-worthy, he brings so much charm to his character that it really helps to buoy the movie as a whole. Let's break it all down.

Jonathan Bailey Is Insanely Charismatic In Jurassic World Rebirth

The Fellow Travelers actor has become a bit of a sex symbol in the last few years. Bailey's slutty little glasses continue to break the internet, and he famously went viral for kissing Scarlet Johansson at Jurassic World Rebirth's premieres. But sometimes that chatter can undermine just how endlessly captivating he is as an actor. And his work as Dr. Loomis is so much deeper than his chiseled bone structure and A+ harness work.

Every Jurassic movie needs a scientist or two, and Bailey's Dr. Loomis fills that important role in Rebirth. What's more, his character even studied with Alan Grant, offering a fun connection to previous installments. His wonder and respect for the dinosaurs help to give the new movie some much-needed levity, as also watch the characters (especially the Delgado family) struggle to survive their time on Ile Saint-Hubert.

While there was some criticism about the characters being surface-level in Jurassic World Rebirth, I found Jonathan Bailey endlessly charming throughout its runtime. His chemistry with Scarlett Johansson, which also extends off-camera, is another boon for this new installment in the long-running sci-fi franchise. So while the Wicked star is still easy on the eyes, he's a wildly talented actor who is endlessly watchable.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World Rebirth performed well at the box office and is currently the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2025. But we're still waiting on news about whether or not Universal will move forward and give it a sequel. I personally hope that a follow-up movie will be announced, and we get a chance to see the surviving characters' relationships deepen. And who doesn't want to see more of Bailey and ScarJo?

Jurassic World Rebirth is streaming now on Peacock along with the rest of the sci-fi franchise's titles. While it was a huge hit for the 2025 movie schedule, only time will tell if we get to see the characters again. And yes, that includes Dr. Loomis' infamous glasses.