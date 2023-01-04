Justin Long Pens Kate Bosworth Sweet 40th Birthday Tribute, And She Returned The Favor

While movie sets are all about play and pretend, many times over the years, actor relationships have bloomed into real romances offscreen. Between couples like Spider-Man ’s Tom Holland and Zendaya , or married couples like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively , there are a lot of instances of co-stars dating in real life we love to root for. It’s just about impossible not to get behind Justin Long and Kate Bosworth as a Hollywood pairing after reading their latest social media PDA. As the Blue Crush actress hit a birthday milestone, Long penned the sweetest tribute to her that has us falling in love with this match.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth got close on a project they worked on together early last year in Arkansas and were rumored to be dating before Long confirmed it on Chelsea Handler’s podcast in May 2022. Taking to Instagram on Bosworth’s birthday, Long posted this:

A post shared by Justin Long (@justinlong) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Along with an adorable group of photos of the couple, Justin Long proclaimed his love for Kate Bosworth, saying cute things like how she’s the “best part” of his day everyday, along with calling her “deeply compassionate,” “the most fun to do everything with” his “joy” and “best friend.” The tribute was made as the actress turned 40 on January 2. Bosworth also posted the following around the same time:

A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Bosworth called Justin Long her “love,” “light,” “peace” and “thrill.” She sweetly thanked the actor for holding her hand as they go to sleep, tying her shoelaces and making her “laugh so hard” she had to leave the room. It’s all about the little things oftentimes!

She also thanked him for the “best birthday ever.” As Bosworth celebrates her milestone, she also shared a ton of photos of themselves together on her Instagram story, doing things like going on vacation and enjoying a romantic horseback ride together in the desert. The couple have previously shared their adventures abroad in Ireland and shared the screen in 2022’s House of Darkness, a horror comedy that reimagined Dracula.

Bosworth also was briefly part of Justin Long’s latest movie, Barbarian, as a voice over for the character of Melissa. Barbarian premiered in the fall to bonkers reactions about its many twists and turns and high praise from Stephen King . You can check out CinemaBlend’s Barbarian interviews , and it is streaming with an HBO Max subscription .

Following the sweet proclamations of love from these two as Kate Bosworth turns 40, we are ready for a romantic comedy starring these two. It’s sweet to see these two having so much adoration for each other and don't mind getting a little mushy in front of the world so we all know how they feel about each other. It sounds like Bosworth has a lot of love in front of her as she enters her 40s!