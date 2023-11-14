Kate Beckinsale Wore A Giant Blue Diamond As A Skirt To Leonardo DiCaprio’s 49th Birthday, And It’s Giving Me Titanic Vibes

Leonardo DiCaprio just celebrated a milestone, as the actor turned 49 years old on November 11. As you can imagine, The Wolf of Wall Street star had a big birthday, which was held in Beverly Hills and was attended by many A-listers. One celebrity who was in attendance to celebrate the Oscar winner was his Aviator co-star, Kate Beckinsale, who wore a giant blue diamond as a skirt. And it's giving me vibes from one of DiCaprio's best movies , Titanic.

Kate Beckinsale, 50, has certainly had her fair share of fashion moments, but this latest one really takes the (birthday) cake. The fan-favorite actress' ensemble was indeed adorned with a massive jewel that can quickly catch one's attention. Seemingly content with the look, Beckinsale posted about it on her Instagram, and the photos are absolutely stunning. Check out the snapshots for yourself and take in the beauty that is Beckinsale:

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) A photo posted by on

Amongst a blue backdrop, the British actress posed with Big Boss Vette and Gabs Morpeth in some Powerpuff Girls-inspired pics taken by photographer Rony Alwin. Sporting a ‘90s style big-bowed ponytail, the Underworld icon had on a black minidress with a crystal chain spread throughout the front. But what I can’t take my eyes off is the giant square blue diamond gem on her skirt. Taking a good look at this, it reminds me of the Heart of the Ocean necklace Cal gives to Rose (Kate Winslet) in one of the best romantic movies to ever hit the silver screen. If you remember the ending of Titanic , you'll know that elderly Rose drops the rare diamond into the ocean to symbolize closure regarding her ill-fated travel experience.

ET seemed to be in agreement with the notion that the stone on Kate Beckinsale's dress was a tribute to Leonardo DiCaprio's 1997 drama, which was helmed by James Cameron. However, there's something else to consider, too. One of Beckinsale’s memorable roles is that of The Aviator's Ava Gardner who gets romantically involved with DiCaprio's Howard Hughes. Hughes tries to give Gardner a “cashmere-y sapphire” that’s “the best in the world.” But in a real girl power moment, Gardner rejects the present with her honest line, “I am not for sale.”

If you consider the necklace Hughes gives Gardner, the square shape looks just like the giant gem the Much Ado About Nothing alum has on her skirt at the party. So, it’s possible she could be throwing back to both films. To jog your memory on the Heart of the Ocean, though, check out the clip below:

People reported that other guests who showed up at Leonardo DiCaprio’s birthday were his best pal Tobey Maguire, JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Taika Waititi, Snoop Dogg and Axl Rose. Lil Wayne was also there and even performed for the guests. During the star-studded event, all eyes were also on DiCaprio’s new love interest , 25-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. A source alleges the two spent the whole night being “affectionate and kissing.” The couple were first seen together in August in Santa Barbara, California, and then again in early September partying in Ibiza. The 49-year-old’s party apparently went on all night. with guests still being there at four in the morning.