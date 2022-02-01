Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Kissing Photo After Engagement

Love appeared to be in the air for Kate Hudson and fiancée Danny Fujikawa. The usually private couple gave fans a little peek into an intimate moment. Being filled with so much love, Hudson couldn’t help but share the sweet kissing photo.

The Knives Out 2 star decided to post the sweet highlight on Instagram from the couple’s New York trip. As the pair shared a nice romantic time in the Big Apple, Kate Hudson had to seize the moment by capturing the rare intimate instance between the two lovers. Take in the NYC skyline as the couple shares a sweet kiss below.

As Kate Hudson alluded to, New York City is a special place for the fiancées. All the ingredients for a sweet kiss were there – a nice background, a setting sun and a romantic walk. This had all the elements for a nice romantic photo shared between significant others. So, they took the photo as to not waste the moment. Kate Hudson and her fiancée looked so happy and in love as he captured the intimate moment. Maybe followers will get more pictures like this in the future.

The image of the lovebirds kissing in New York marked a rare moment for the usually private couple. While there are some photos of them together here and there on Kate Hudson’s Instagram, the actress rarely shows affectionate moments with her musician beau. The last time followers got a kissing pic was when the Oscar nominee announced the couple’s engagement in a celebratory and simple post. Check the joyous moment after she accepted Fujikawa’s marriage proposal below.

This isn’t the Almost Famous star’s first time flirting with wedding bells. Kate Hudson was previously married former Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007. The former couple shares a 16-year-old son Ryder. Hudson was previously engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy from 2011 to 2014. Their relationship ended amicably as they share 10-year-old Bingham. Her engagement to Fujikawa came as no surprise given the couple were dating for five years and share a three-year-old daughter named Rani. After the birth of their daughter, the How to Lose Guy in 10 Days vet made headlines by showing off her svelte body two months after giving birth.

Kate Hudson has been very open about her love life. A few years ago, she admitted on The Tonight Show that she and Jimmy Fallon could’ve been an item if Fallon had shown interest. Her admission came on the heels of the late-night host admitting he had a crush on Hudson while filming the 2000 musical drama Almost Famous.

While her love life has been a hot topic lately, the Oscar nominee has been focusing on her family and other business ventures, like Fabletics. That doesn’t mean Kate Hudson has retired from acting like contemporaries Cameron Diaz, who feels she doesn't have what it takes anymore to compete in Hollywood. She popped in last year’s lambasted Music, which she saw as an opportunity to have an important dialogue about neurotypical portrayals. Hudson will be seen next in Knives Out 2, where she reunited with How to Lose a Guy co-star Kathryn Hahn. If you want to check what else the actress has coming up, you run down our list of upcoming 2022 films.