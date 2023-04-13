Katie Holmes Gets Candid About Keeping Her Daughter With Tom Cruise, Suri, Out Of The Spotlight

Within the past year, there have been a lot more conversations about what it’s like to be a “nepo baby,” especially as the child of actors, as of late. One high-profile nepo baby who has remained out of the debate is Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter, Suri Cruise, who is currently 16 years old and has a notable lack of presence in the spotlight. According to her mother, that’s very much intentional.

Katie Holmes has a past of being a target of the paparazzi, especially during the years she was dating and married to Tom Cruise, whom she filed for divorce from in 2012 . These days, it seems she does whatever she can to lead a private life. When the actress and filmmaker was recently asked about what it’s like to now be the mother of teenage daughter, she said this:

What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.

During a cover interview for Glamour , Holmes gushed about the person Suri Cruise has grown up to be, along with getting honest about how “visible” she was at a young age. I’m sure many of us remember all the tabloid pictures of Holmes and her daughter ( who is a spitting image of her ) at grocery stores when she was just a young girl.

Holmes also reflected on Suri Cruise finding a part in her 2022 movie Alone Together, which Holmes starred in, wrote and directed. Suri Cruise sang in the opening credits of the movie a cover of “Blue Moon,” inspired by Diane Keaton singing the same song in So It Goes. Holmes said this about her daughter collaborating with her:

I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart.

Rare Objects (Image credit: IFC Films) Release Date: April 14, 2023 (Theaters)

Directed By: Katie Holmes

Written By: Katie Holmes and Phaedon A. Papadopoulos

Starring: Katie Holmes, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Jesse Korman, Shaun Sanghani, Mark Maxey

It sounds like Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have a sweet mother-daughter relationship nowadays and prefer to keep a private life even though they are starting to collaborate together on movies. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise have kept a low profile for their daughter in recent years, keeping the spotlight on their respective careers, most recently with Tom Cruise’s movie Top Gun: Maverick becoming a huge box office draw last year and getting a ton of Oscar nods .