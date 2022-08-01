How Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Is Following In Their Footsteps... Sort Of

Suri Cruise is the daughter of two high-profile celebrities. Her father, Tom Cruise, is currently rolling in the box office money from his latest blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. You may remember his former wife Katie Holmes from starring in Dawson’s Creek, and she's also recently started directing. Based on her unique role in her mother’s directorial project Alone Together, it seems like Suri is following in her parent’s footsteps…sort of.

Katie Holmes had to bring “the highest level of talent” for her latest movie Alone Together. Her 16-year-old daughter (who’s the spitting image of her mom) may not be following her parent's footsteps in acting, but she'll be singing “Blue Moon” during the opening credits. In a video interview on Yahoo! Entertainment , Holmes spoke about why she recruited her daughter to sing in her new movie.

She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing.

The Batman Begins star felt the need to incorporate “Blue Moon” into her movie because she loved Diane Keaton’s cover of the song so much in the rom-com And So It Goes. The Annie Hall actress actually met Suri when she was a one-year-old. What a nice way to show audiences you’re a Keaton fan.

The romantic COVID-set film Alone Together marks the second directorial work of Katie Holmes ever since the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival film All We Had . Co-starring Across the Universe’s Jim Sturgess, Alone Together is when two strangers end up staying in the same Airbnb and have to stay with each other during the COVID-19 lockdown. She was inspired to direct and write Alone Together after a piece she wrote in Vogue about how quarantining during the pandemic was a time to strengthen the bond she had with her own daughter. So, it’s no wonder that she felt her next project wouldn’t be complete without Suri having some type of role in it.

As for Suri’s father, Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick has been soaring high at the box office passing the $1 billion mark . This box office hit has been breaking records for the Mission Impossible star’s career like being a number one box office hit for Cruise for five consecutive years as well as his highest-grossing domestic movie . The action-packed star will also star in another set of sequels from the Mission: Impossible franchise- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two which will hit theaters in the summer of 2023 and 2024. It looks like Tom Cruise’s success can only get better from here.

The talented daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes has managed to stay out of the public eye for the majority of her childhood. While Suri has no plans yet to launch a singing career, she does plan on singing yet again in her mother’s next project Rare Objects which is based on the 2016 historical fiction bestseller by Kathleen Tessaro. Other than that, Holmes said that Suri is just your average 16-year-old high school student.