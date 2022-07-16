Keanu Reeves Shares Thoughts On Playing Batman In Live-Action After Voicing Him In New DC Movie

Over the years, we’ve seen a solid lineup of actors put on Batman’s cape and cowl in movies, from Michael Keaton to the recent addition of Robert Pattinson. The latest big-screen appearance of the Dark Knight is somewhat different from what moviegoers are used to Keanu Reeves will voice Batman in the 3D-animated family movie, DC's League of Super-Pets. It has us thinking this: Would we want to see Reeves as Batman in live action too? Well, the actor has shared some thoughts on the matter.

Many have likely considered how Keanu Reeves would perform as a live-action Batman. The fan-favorite star was asked about his interest in wearing the sacred Batsuit to play a new iteration of the Caped Crusader. While he walked the red carpet for DC League of Super Pets, Reeves said:

I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice — to play — Batman was awesome. … It’s always been a dream, but [Robert] Pattinson’s got Batman right now and he’s doing awesome. Maybe down the road, maybe when they need an older Batman…

It’s not surprising that Keanu Reeves would be a major Batman fan, and his enthusiasm is nice to see. I mean, he even told Extra , it’s actually been a “dream” to play Batman on the big screen. However, the actor reminded the interviewer that for the moment, Robert Pattinson is the actor portraying the DC hero, with Warner Bros. even bringing back him and writer/director Matt Reeves for a sequel to The Batman. So the Matrix icon is not getting his or our hopes up with a hard "yes," but he’s totally open to it down the road.

There are actually a lot of Batman actors in play right now on the upcoming DC movie front, too, even with Robert Pattinson returning to his role after The Batman’s success. Both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s version of the hero are part of The Flash cast , a movie which is expected to hit theaters next summer. Additionally, Keaton will play Bruce Wayne again for the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon.

Even so, perhaps down the line, Keanu Reeves could become another iteration of the Batman? Over the years, it’s certainly been proven that this hero can be interpreted and pulled off in a number of ways, between Adam West's campy and somewhat cheesy version to Christian Bale’s ultra-dark version that was shepherded by Christopher Nolan. Needless to say, there's room for all kinds of Bats on the big screen.