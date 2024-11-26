Did Sonic 3’s Popcorn Bucket Announcement Just Spoil A New Video Game Character’s Entrance?

Fans of Sega's original flagship series mascot are buzzing with excitement as the release date for the upcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3 approaches its 2024 movie schedule debut. But this week an unexpected reveal from Regal Movies has fans theorizing about what surprises the third installment has in store. Alongside the announcement of the exclusive Popcorn bucket and Funko Pop collectibles tied to the movie, eagle-eyed fans noticed a character that was not officially announced: Cream the Rabbit. Did marketing reveal just spoil a new video game character’s entrance on the big screen?

For those who missed it, Regal took to their X (formerly Twitter) account recently, unveiling a themed popcorn bucket as well as a collection of Funko Pop figures for the upcoming video game movie , coinciding with their promotional efforts for the movie's December 20 release. The lineup, featuring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow the Hedgehog, is already a treat for fans. However, nestled among the main characters is Cream the Rabbit, along with her loyal companion, Cheese the Chao. For longtime fans of the blue anthropomorphic erinaceidae family member, this is a huge deal. Cream and Cheese are iconic video game characters, first introduced in Sonic Advance 2 for the Game Boy Advance, but they’ve rarely appeared outside of the video game universe—until now, it would seem.

Movie night just got even more hedge-tastic 🌀💥Get ready to level up your collection with the #SonicMovie3 merch! From the Light-Up Cup and Sonic Popcorn Container to the Lenticular Cups with exclusive toppers and tin, soft plushes, Funko Pops, and a warm Fleece Blanket, the… pic.twitter.com/uzviuGjHotNovember 25, 2024

What does Cream’s inclusion in this promotional lineup mean for Sonic 3? Could this adorable duo be making their cinematic debut in the upcoming movie? It would appear that way.

First, it’s important to note that movie tie-in merchandise has spoiled movies before. Often, these toy releases hold clues about significant plot points. In recent years, fans have cracked major cinematic surprises based on toys and promotional items—think LEGO sets spoiling pivotal moments in upcoming Marvel movies and Star Wars films. The sudden inclusion of Cream the Rabbit in Sonic 3's merchandise lineup raises eyebrows, as the franchise has been tight-lipped about its plot details beyond Shadow the Hedgehog’s confirmed role– voiced to perfection by Keanu Reeves .

Cream’s addition could signal that the character plays a small, perhaps cameo-level role in Sonic 3. Alternatively, her presence might simply be a nod to Sonic’s wider universe, ensuring fan-favorite characters receive recognition in some form. After all, the Sonic franchise is expansive, with a cast of characters that spans decades. Including Cream in merchandise might be Sega and Paramount’s way of acknowledging her fanbase, even if she doesn’t have a pivotal role in the film.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures and Sega of America, Inc.)

It’s no secret that the Sonic franchise is gearing up to expand its character roster beyond Shadow the Hedgehog, but it’s too early to confirm anything for sure. We do know the end credits scene of the first Sonic movie introduced Tails, with the sequel featuring Knuckles, who got his own TV show , so the inclusion of Cream the Rabbit wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. And the Funko Pop lineup has certainly sparked speculation. Whether her presence points to a brief cameo, a larger role, or simply serves as a delightful Easter egg for longtime fans, it’s clear that the filmmakers are leaning into the series’s rich lore.

Fans won’t have to wait too long, with the movie just weeks away, to see if Cream hops onto the big screen. Until then, let the theorizing continue! To hold you over, perhaps check out the first two Sonic movies and Knuckles, the series with a Paramount+ subscription .