Keanu Reeves Is The Latest Hollywood A-Lister To Get The Deepfake Treatment, And It’s Uncanny

We’re living in the timeline where deepfakes came to be, i.e. technology that allows one to superimpose someone’s likeness onto an existing picture or vide. Deepfakes are particularly popular with making it look like celebrities are doing things they never actually did, and Tom Cruise has been a particularly popular subject in this regard. But now Keanu Reeves is the latest Hollywood A-lister to get the deepfake treatment, and the results are uncanny to say the least.

A TikTok account called Unreal Keanu Reeves has been set up that, at the time of this writing, has collected 7.6 million followers. While it’s easy to see Keanu Reeves eliminate bad guys in the John Wick movies, travel through time in the Bill and Ted movies and even woo Ali Wong as a fictional version of himself in Always Be My Maybe, Unreal Keanu Reeves sees the person behind the account having Keanu getting into shenanigans or putting amusing spins on mundane tasks in the comfort of “his” own home. You’ll see what I mean when you watch the latest video that’s been posted on the account.

We’ve all been there, right? You need to head out for errands, a get-together, whatever, but because you started a poorly-timed laundry cycle, you’re now stuck having to wait until that’s finished before you can walk out the door. I’d like to think the real Keanu Reeves has experienced this on multiple occasions. There are plenty of other Unreal Keanu Reeves videos to check out, but let’s cap things off here by seeing “Keanu” try watching The Matrix Resurrections, the real actor’s return to the role of Neo, below.

It’s been almost a year since The Matrix Resurrections premiered both in theaters and to HBO Max subscribers, arriving nearly two decades after the original trilogy concluded with Revolutions. Resurrections received mixed critical reception, and evidently “Keanu” just didn’t find the movie exciting enough to stay awake… or maybe he watched it after a long day and was simply exhausted. In any case, it’s probably safe to say this didn’t happen with the real Keanu Reeves, who described Resurrections’ story as the “inverse” of the original Matrix trilogy.

If these Keanu Reeves deepfake videos delighted you, then keep your eyes on the Unreal Keanu Reeves account for more of this entertainment. Other notable deepfakes from recent history include Alec Guinness’ face being laid over Ewan McGregor’s in footage from Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Robert Pattinson’s face being replaced with Adam West’s for The Batman. It’s also worth noting that while it had initially been reported that Bruce Willis sold his deepfake rights to a company called Deepcake, Willis’ rep later said that the retired actor “has no partnership or agreement” with this company.

As far as the actual Keanu Reeves’ life goes, he’ll next be seen on the big screen in John Wick: Chapter 4, which dropped its first trailer back in July. He’s also set to star in the film adaptation of the BOOM! Studios comic book series BRZRKR, which he co-writes with Matt Kindt and is illustrated by Ron Garney. Conversely, Reeves exited the upcoming Hulu limited series The Devil in the White City earlier this month. CinemaBlend will continue passing along news about the actor’s upcoming movies and other endeavors.