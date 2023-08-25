Kevin Hart Says Celebrities Are Roasting Him After His Latest Injury, And Of Course, The Rock Can’t Help But Get In Another Dig

Kevin Hart has had enough. Yesterday Hart revealed that he had put himself in a wheelchair after a friendly race with a friend had caused him to pull so many muscles that he’s not supposed to walk for the next six to eight weeks. While the injury itself is clearly frustrating, the thing Hart has officially had enough of is all of his friends giving him shit over it. But that's not stopping Dwayne Johnson.

Kevin Hart’s initial Instagram video revealing his injury was full of responses from the actor’s famous friends. However, they weren't so much wishing him well as giving him a hard time for completely destroying himself. In a new Instagram video, Hart takes his friends to task for their comments and phone calls. It seems everybody is wondering how he did this to himself, so Hart tries to explain. Check it out.

Kevin Hart promises to get everybody back once he’s back up and around, and we have to assume that one of the people on the top of his list is Dwayne Johnson. The two are good friends and frequent co-stars, and The Rock's initial response to Hart’s injury was exactly what you’d expect from a great friend who enjoys messing with his buddy. So of course, his hulking coc-star doubled down on the initial comment with a new one on the new video, saying…

I said what I said out of love 😂

I’m sure Dwayne Johnson did say what he said out of love. Giving each other hell seems to be how these friends communicate. For the record, The Rock told Hart that he would heal up, though he might grow a third ball in the process. If there were phone calls between the two in addition to the IG comment, you can be sure Johnson was laughing the entire time.

Perhaps the reason everybody is happy to mess with Hart on this injury is that it is, by comparison, a lot less serious than what has happened to him in the past. Kevin Hart was in a car accident back in 2019, While he was able to walk away, he still suffered significant injuries that required Hart to undergo significant rehab. Since The Rock made some jokes at his friend's expense back then, of course he's doing it now too.

It sounds like a lot of the phone calls Hart got from friends felt that his injury, caused by trying to race a former NFL running back at a party, shouldn’t have occurred since the actor keeps himself in good physical shape. Hart argues that while he is in good shape, his race pushed him to an extreme level that most of us don’t push ourselves to, and I suppose there’s no reason to disagree with that.

The next few weeks certainly look like they’re going to be a bit rough for Hart. It seems he literally can’t walk and be wheelchair-bound for that time. Hopefully, he doesn’t have any movies to make in the next few weeks, because they’ll certainly need to be delayed while he heals up.