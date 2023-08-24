Kevin Hart’s Race With Former NFL Star Leaves Him In A Wheelchair, And The Rock, Will Smith And More Have A+ Comments

No pain, no gain? Maybe Kevin Hart should reconsider that adage. A casual foot race with former NFL player Stevan Ridley didn't just crush the Fatherhood actor's ego; it also left him immobilized and in a wheelchair. The comedian took to social media to share the details of his not-so-glorious 40-yard dash against the former New England Patriots, spilling his feelings with classic Kev flavor only to receive some A+ comments from The Rock , Will Smith, and other celebs.

On Wednesday, the funnyman informed his Instagram audience that his ill-fated 40-yard sprint against former NFL player Stevan Ridley was the culprit behind his injury. Hart didn't skimp on the drama, sharing a video to his Instagram from his wheelchair. "I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff," He said, explaining how he was embroiled in a friendly competition with former football player Stevan Ridley. Things didn’t go as planned—Kevin tore his lower abdomen and hip abductors. "I can't walk," he solemnly confessed in the video you can see embedded below:

But of course, the typically prolific actor's celebrity friends, who are no strangers to publicly roasting him , couldn't let this go by without some priceless comments. The comedian’s Jumanji: The Next Level cast co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson led the charge with a personal anecdote:

I tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine 😂 Heal up 💪🏾.

The Die Hart performer attributes the injuries solely to the toll of his increasing years. Will Smith, who is set to star with Kevin in the upcoming Planes, Trains, and Automobiles remake , echoed the theme of age not being a joke, writing:

Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!

The Night School star revealed he anticipates using a wheelchair for a number of weeks as he recoups. Comedian Lil Duval chimed in with some dubious medical advice, saying:

Man let me know if u need any of my medicine my boy.

Seeming to scold himself, the Get Hard actor turned to the camera and spoke in a tone of self-reproach: "What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s--- ever, now I can't walk." R&B sensation Mario had some wisdom for the funnyman:

You gotta warm up for about 10 minutes big fella!😂

As for Ridley, he shared Kevin Hart's video on his own Instagram Story . Naturally, the athlete managed to blend an apology with a bit of friendly ribbing, stating:

I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JUICE TOO BIG BRO! MY BAD @KEVINHART4REAL! HEAL UP AND KEEP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!

This recent mishap pales in comparison to the more severe accidents the comedian-turned-actor has faced before. In September 2019, he was riding shotgun in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when his friend Jared Black lost control, sending the car crashing through wooden fencing along Mulholland Highway in Malibu, leaving the Ride Along actor with serious injuries . Photos from the scene revealed that the car's roof was entirely caved in. That devastating accident led to Hart suffering a triple spinal fracture, which necessitated surgical intervention and an extended rehabilitation period.

As for future projects, Kevin aims to rejoin Dwayne Johnson for a fourth Jumanji movie. He hinted at some big ideas if a fourth installment materialized and stressed the need for quick action. Given his recent misadventures, a stunt double may be in order.